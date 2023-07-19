Peachtree Corners becomes the next metro Atlanta city to get a food hall, when the group behind Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown opens Politan Row at the Forum next year.

Having found success with the Colony Square food hall, which opened in 2021, Atlanta developer North American Properties and New Orleans-based Politan Group are partnering again to bring a food hall featuring seven restaurant stalls to the Peachtree Corners development.

At 10,000 square feet, half of the size of the Colony Square food hall, Politan Row at the Forum will include seven independently owned restaurant stalls, a full bar in Bar Politan, an outdoor patio facing a green space at the complex, and a standalone restaurant and wine bar. Much like Colony Square, Politan Group hopes to fill the restaurant stalls at the Forum with a mix of “younger stage entrepreneurs” and more well-known Atlanta chefs and food producers. Since opening stalls at Politan Row in Midtown, food trucks like Pretty Little Taco and Gekko Hibachi and Sushi have expanded to new locations around Atlanta.

Unlike traditional food halls, Politan Row employs “guest assistants” and “guest ambassadors” who act as servers and hosts, helping bus tables, offering water to diners, answering phones, and even booking reservations for large parties. Food and drinks are also served on actual plates with silverware and proper glassware.

Politan Row at the Forum is part of another multi-million dollar renovation project by North American Properties (Avalon, Avenue East Cobb) to overhaul the aging outdoor mall on Peachtree Parkway. In addition to the food hall, plans call for a mix of new retail shops and restaurants, a boutique hotel, and apartments. Seafood restaurant Peche, Japanese restaurant Aomi, Ted’s Montana Grill, and La Parilla are already open at the Forum. Giulia, a pasticceria and Italian bakery-cafe, should open in the coming months at the complex.

5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. theforumpeachtree.com.