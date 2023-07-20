Barbie Mania Hits Atlanta Restaurants With Drink Specials and Dance Parties

Barbie movie mania is in full effect as the most anticipated film of the summer debuts Friday, July 21, in theaters around the world. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the sunny-spirited original version of the Mattel fashion doll and Ryan Gosling as the feckless Ken whose only goal in life is to beach, fans are gearing up for a hot pink, celebrity-laden joyride of musical numbers, dance scenes, and Barbiecore with a big dose of reality for Barbie and Ken. Atlanta restaurants and bars are getting into the Barbie spirit, too, offering food and drink specials dedicated to the iconic doll and parties where dressing the part is highly encouraged.

Barbie Food and Drink Specials

Atrium — Ponce City Market

Now through August 28, the Ponce City Market restaurant is serving a selection of Barbie-themed hot pink and purple cocktails, like the Big Barbie Energy with gin, maraschino, lemon juice, elderflower liqueur, and hibiscus and the Polibbean Punch mixed with white rum, guava, cinnamon, lime juice, and Jamaica tea.

Peoples Town Coffee Bar — Peoplestown

This Peoplestown neighborhood coffee bar is celebrating the Barbie premiere throughout the movie’s opening weekend with drink specials like the Barbie Pink Dreamland ice hibiscus tea with edible glitter and Ken’s Butterfly Pea Delight, a blend of lemonade and butterfly pea lavender syrup with edible glitter. Look for Long Drink specials, too, decked out in pink, blue, and white.

Bulla Gastrobar — Midtown

The Midtown tapas restaurant is giving Barbie her own cocktail menu through August 31 to include twists on the Cosmopolitan like the Pretty in Pink, the Malibu Barbie mojito, and a smoky Old Fashioned called He’s Just Ken.

The cookie company is selling Pink Dream sugar cookies, July 20 through July 31, both in store and for local delivery.

Barbie Parties

Mary’s — East Atlanta Village

The divey gay bar in EAV already sports a glittery pink bar and hosts plenty of over-the-top costume parties and karaoke nights, so of course Mary’s is leaning way into the Barbie hype. And the bar is taking up for Ken and his washboard abs with a dance party tribute to the pretty boys of pop music Friday, July 21. $5 cover charge. Party starts at 10 p.m. Obviously costumes, hot pink, and glitter are encouraged.

Girl Diver — Reynoldstown

If you’ve been to any of the parties held at Char Korean in Inman Park, then you already know these soirees are seriously fun. Head over to Char’s sister restaurant, Girl Diver, for a Barbie party, Friday, July 21, starting at 8 p.m. And come dressed in your Barbie and Ken best.

The Hotel Clermont is getting into the double feature spirit (there’s another big movie debuting July 21) by celebrating Barbenheimer throughout opening weekend. Look for a full menu of Barbie-themed Cosmopolitans on the rooftop, with mezcal cocktails and Old Fashioned odes to Oppenheimer in the Lobby Bar. And the cover fee is waived for the rooftop party for anyone dressed like the iconic fashion doll.

The Star Bar — Little Five Points

Save the date for this Barbie party taking place at venerable dive bar and music venue the Star Bar in Little Five Points, July 30, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Expect drink specials, vintage Barbie collectibles, food trucks, live music, and Barbie-themed artwork. Costumes are highly encouraged, especially if you come dressed as rock star Barbie.