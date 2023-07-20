Ford Fry Promises Frites Galore at His Two New Westside Provisions Restaurants

Ford Fry is set to debut two new restaurants this fall at Westside Provisions District. Opening in September, Little Sparrow takes over the former JCT Kitchen space, while Bar Blanc transforms the former JCT Bar space above the restaurant into a cocktail lounge with a prix-fixe food menu. Fry expects to open Little Sparrow first, followed by Bar Blanc a few weeks later.

Little Sparrow

Designed with a “classic brasserie aesthetic”, Little Sparrow refers to the nickname given to the diminutive French singer Edith Piaf, known for her songs “La Vie En Rose” and “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”. Piaf was also the lover of 1940s boxer Marcel Cerdan. Fry named his Westside Provisions District steakhouse for the boxer. Music playing over the sound system at Little Sparrow will feature old French and Italian love songs mixed with French disco hits and Spanish pop songs.

Fry wants the restaurant to be “free from pretense” and plans to serve dishes he enjoys eating when dining out. This includes a menu where fries are not just a side dish to complement a burger, chopped steak, halibut pot-au-feu, and chicken schnitzel, but a star attraction with an entire section dedicated to frites, complete with aioli and bearnaise sauces and raclette service. Sides also include pommes aligot (Think silky smooth cheesy mashed potatoes). For dessert, there’s creme caramel, Basque-style cheesecake, and cherries jubilee prepared table side.

Like the food, cocktails at Little Sparrow will come with a French bistro twist like the take on a Manhattan in the Pigalle with bourbon and calvados. Look for brandy and eau de vie selections, natural wines by the bottle and glass, and a pastis service from the bar.

Bar Blanc

Located above Little Sparrow, Bar Blanc features plush velvet lounge seating, seating on the outdoor patio overlooking the train tracks, and indoor seating in the bar area. The French theme continues at Bar Blanc, which features a tight menu of wines by the bottle and glass, beers on draft, and cocktails leaning into classic recipes and after-dinner drinks soundtracked by French hip-hop music and indie Americana.

For $49.50 per person, Bar Blanc’s prix-fixe food menu includes a levain baguette and salade maison for the table, followed by steak with a brown butter bearnaise sauce and unlimited frites. Dessert is served a la carte and includes gateaux basque and creme caramel with soft serve gelato.

Earlier this summer, Fry closed his Buckhead restaurant King and Duke after ten years at One Buckhead Plaza on Peachtree Road. Delbar Middle Eastern, owned by chef Fares Kargar, replaces it later this winter. Fry also recently opened two new locations of his Tex-Mex restaurant Superica in Dunwoody at Ashford Lane and on Howell Mill Road next to his seafood restaurant the Optimist. Next year, Fry plans to open a second location of chicken al carbon restaurant Little Rey at the upcoming Medley development headed to Johns Creek.