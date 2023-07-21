Look for This Vibey Italian Restaurant to Open Along the Eastside Beltline

After opening the first location of Yeppa and Co. five months ago in Buckhead, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson announced plans to open a second location of their multifaceted Italian restaurant on the Eastside Beltline next spring.

Located across from Irwin Street Market and Lingering Shade Social Club on Irwin and Krog Street Market on the Beltline, Yeppa and Co. will occupy a space on the ground floor of the new Junction at Krog District building along the Eastside trail. And it will feature a large outdoor patio with a full bar and a spritz bar.

As in Buckhead, expect dishes influenced by the city of Rimini along the Adriatic Sea at the Beltline location, including grilled skewers, fish imported from the region by Italian seafood company Ecopesce, paninis and focaccia pizza, and meaty pasta dishes like lasagne alla bolognese and tortelli stuffed with meat, vegetables, and cheese. Yeppa and Co. will open for lunch and dinner daily.

Named for an Italian verbal exclamation expressing joy and excitement, Yeppa and Co. is dedicated to high-energy vibes, dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, and international sports like Formula One racing. The area around Modena is known as “motor valley” in Italy because it’s the birthplace of luxury car and motorcycle brands Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and Ducati. Cocktail bar Dryver Bar recently opened inside Yeppa and Co. at Buckhead Village with much of its design and cocktails themed around Formula One racing.

Later this summer, Gianni and Peterson, who also own Storico Fresco in Buckhead and Forza Storico at Westside Provisions District, plan to replace their Buckhead Village wine bar Storico Vino with Mexican restaurant Pachengo’s. Pachengo’s will offer both lunch and dinner and feature tacos and breakfast tacos, burritos, and tostadas, along with tequila cocktails and a tight selection of wines from countries around South America.