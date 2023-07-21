Miller Union Brings Back Lunch and Its Ice Cream Sandwiches After a Three-Year Hiatus

Back by popular demand, lunch finally returns to Miller Union August 3, three years after the restaurant from James Beard award-winning chef Steven Satterfield discontinued the mid-day meal service at the start of the pandemic. And, yes, the equally popular ice cream sandwiches are also returning to the lunch menu.

Lunch is served Thursday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and features several Miller Union lunchtime favorites, including the field pea and peanut salad, the cheeseburger, and the skillet trout fillet with roasted okra. Pastry chef Claudia Martinez is also whipping up lunchtime desserts, like a churros ice cream sandwich, which Satterfield calls “one of the best desserts I have ever had the privilege of eating.”

Former lunchtime regulars at Miller Union are already clamoring for seats, so reservations are highly encouraged.

Chef Wang’s takes over the former Doc Chey’s Noodle House in Grant Park

Charles Wang just opened his eponymous Chinese restaurant in the former Doc Chey’s Noodle House space on Memorial Drive. Doc Chey’s closed in June after 15 years. Take a look at the menu for Chef Wang’s.

Higher Taste Vegan opens in the former Govinda’s space on Euclid

Vegan restaurant Higher Taste is now open in the former Govinda’s Cafe space on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points, the AJC reports. Owned and operated by Amita Balaram and Navin Deepnarain, Higher Taste specializes in ayurvedic cooking, which focuses on “conscious living and healthy eating”. Deepnarain worked at Govindas prior to the pandemic and Balaram is an ayurvedic doctor and monk. The partners are also associated with the Hare Krishna community and part of the Bhakti movement (love in Sanskrit).

Look for some dishes from Govinda’s on the menu at Higher Taste, along with narayani fried rice, an all-you-can-eat plate for $9.99 with rice, chickpea curry, vegetable curry, salad, and dessert, and jackfruit pizza.

Upcoming wine bar Long Snake begins popping up at Georgia Beer Garden

After finishing up its residency at Whoopsie’s earlier this month, Long Snake, the wine pop-up and listening lounge becoming a wine bar from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer, is taking over the former Georgia Beer Garden space on Edgewood Avenue starting July 27. Look for Long Snake to serve wine, dinner, and snacks in the garden Thursday through Saturday until further notice. Georgia Beer Garden closed in June after nearly seven years on Edgewood. Cocktail bar Mambo Zombi remains open above the former beer bar.

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival is back at Westside Provisions District

The popular summertime festival dedicated to all things tomato returns to Westside Provisions District, Sunday, July 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event benefits Georgia Organics and features local farmers, chefs, and bartenders serving up tomatoey dishes and drinks. Think dishes like caprese from Farm Burger using Love Is Love Farm tomatoes and cipollini pasta from JenChan’s with bronze fennel, zhug, fermented Chinese greens, and tomatoes from Unearthing Farms and drinks like Tomato with No Name with Lapsang black tea-infused non-alcoholic gin, simple syrup, and tomato leaves from Snapfinger Farm.

Tickets are $95 per person and include food and drink tastings.