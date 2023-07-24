Krog District Gains a Decadent Doughnut Shop August 4, Just One Block From a Local Favorite

Three months after opening on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, a second location of Florida-based the Salty Donut opens Friday, August 4, along Krog Street and the Eastside Beltline across from Krog Street Market. A third location should open in the coming months at the Sentral West Midtown, part of the sprawling Star Metals complex on Howell Mill Road.

Once open on Krog, expect doughnut flavors like glazed, maple and cinnamon twist, and white chocolate and chai, as well as seasonal flavors like strawberry shortcake, jalapeno and cheddar, banana cream pie, and vegan ube pina colada. Gluten-free doughnuts and coffee and coffee drinks are also available.

During opening weekend, the Krog Street location of the Salty Donut will serve a brioche-style peach funnel cake doughnut shaped like a funnel cake topped with peach compote and brown sugar oat crumble.

The Salty Donut first launched as a pop-up in Miami nearly a decade ago run out of a 1950s camper in a parking lot. It has since grown to ten locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, with the three Georgia shops expanding the doughnut business further into the Southeast. However, the Salty will also have some stiff competition at its Krog Street location in local favorite Revolution Doughnuts located just a block away on Edgewood Avenue.

124 Krog Street, Atlanta. saltydonut.com.

Open Sunday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.