 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Krog District Gains a Decadent Doughnut Shop August 4, Just One Block From a Local Favorite

A second location of Florida-based the Salty Donut opens across from Krog Street Market, a block from Revolution Doughnuts on Edgewood

by Beth McKibben
Peach funnel cake doughnut, a brioche doughnut shaped like a funnel cake topped with peach compote and brown sugar oat crumble from the Salty.
Peach funnel cake doughnut.
The Salty Donut

Three months after opening on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, a second location of Florida-based the Salty Donut opens Friday, August 4, along Krog Street and the Eastside Beltline across from Krog Street Market. A third location should open in the coming months at the Sentral West Midtown, part of the sprawling Star Metals complex on Howell Mill Road.

Once open on Krog, expect doughnut flavors like glazed, maple and cinnamon twist, and white chocolate and chai, as well as seasonal flavors like strawberry shortcake, jalapeno and cheddar, banana cream pie, and vegan ube pina colada. Gluten-free doughnuts and coffee and coffee drinks are also available.

During opening weekend, the Krog Street location of the Salty Donut will serve a brioche-style peach funnel cake doughnut shaped like a funnel cake topped with peach compote and brown sugar oat crumble.

The Salty Donut first launched as a pop-up in Miami nearly a decade ago run out of a 1950s camper in a parking lot. It has since grown to ten locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, with the three Georgia shops expanding the doughnut business further into the Southeast. However, the Salty will also have some stiff competition at its Krog Street location in local favorite Revolution Doughnuts located just a block away on Edgewood Avenue.

124 Krog Street, Atlanta. saltydonut.com.

Open Sunday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foursquare

Krog Street Market

99 Krog Street Northeast, , GA 30307 Visit Website

Revolution Doughnuts

908 W College Ave., Decatur, GA 30030 (678) 927-9920 Visit Website

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Miller Union Brings Back Lunch and Its Ice Cream Sandwiches After a Three-Year Hiatus

By Beth McKibben

Look for This Vibey Italian Restaurant to Open Along the Eastside Beltline 

By Beth McKibben

Ford Fry Promises Frites Galore at His Two New Westside Provisions Restaurants

By Beth McKibben

Barbie Mania Hits Atlanta Restaurants With Drink Specials and Dance Parties

By Beth McKibben

Peachtree Corners Becomes the Next Metro Atlanta City to Get a Food Hall

By Beth McKibben

Here Are the Results of Eater’s Atlanta Michelin Guide Reader Poll

By Beth McKibben