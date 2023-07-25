 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This New Morningside Restaurant Is a Culinary Road Trip Through the African Continent

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails opens for dishes styled after those found in countries throughout Africa, including from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Ghana

by Beth McKibben
Zanzi peppercorn lamb rib chops from Verdure Kitchen in Atlanta.
Zanzi peppercorn lamb rib chops.
Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails is now open on Dutch Valley Road with a menu of dishes styled after those found in countries throughout the African continent, including from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Ghana. The restaurant takes over the space once home to Jai Ho Indian Kitchen, which opened in 2017. Jai Ho closed on Dutch Valley Road during the height of the pandemic, but a location remains open at Krog Street Market.

Located on the ground floor of the Belvedere condominium complex on the edge of Piedmont Park, chef and Ivory Coast native Jean-Louis Sangare aims to blend traditional African dishes and flavors with familiar dishes and ingredients from the southern United States and other Western nations.

Crispy fried octopus over corn puree from Verdure Kitchen in Atlanta.
Crispy fried octopus over corn puree.
Look for appetizers of roasted egusi hummus served with fresh vegetables and pita or burrata accompanied by roasted summer vegetables, along with larger starters like pineapple-glazed gambas (shrimp) and crispy fried octopus. Entrees include peppercorn-encrusted lamb rib chops served with Zanzibar sauce, Senegalese chicken yassa in a tangy mustard and onion sauce, and braai-style grilled ribeye with sides of Moroccan couscous, red rice, or fried plantains. Dessert sees Sangare creating chocolate mousse using African chokola beans and a date and apple pie infused with tamarind topped with a whipped tamarind Chantilly cream.

Wines by the glass and bottle are available from the bar, along with local and imported beer. Cocktails are broken up into three sections: parfumerie; boozy; and fizzy. There’s a kiwi and passionfruit margarita and a Kenyan dawa cocktail with vodka, honey, and lime under the parfumerie section, with boozy drinks including classics like a Corpse Reviver #2 and an espresso martini made with Ethiopian coffee and coffee liqueur. Fizzy drinks feature a rose paloma, French 75, and a juniper and tangerine gin fizz.

Verdure Kitchen will eventually serve lunch, but is currently open for dinner daily, starting at 5 p.m. Take a look at the dinner menu below.

Kiwi margarita from Verdure Kitchen in Atlanta.
Kiwi margarita.
Verdure Kitchen
Dinner menu for Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails in Atlanta.
Dinner menu.
Dinner menu for Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails in Atlanta.
Dinner menu.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. verdurekitchen.com.

Currently open daily at 5 p.m. for dinner. Lunch forthcoming

