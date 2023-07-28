 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An All-Day Italian Restaurant and Espresso Bar With a Late-Night Lounge Opens in Buckhead

Bar Ti Amo opens August 4 on Paces Ferry Place, taking over the former Portofino Italian restaurant space

by Beth McKibben
The outside sign for Bar Ti Amo Italian restaurant and espresso bar in Buckhead Atlanta.
Bar Ti Amo opens August 4 in the former Portofino space in Buckhead.
Bar Ti Amo

Italian restaurant Portofino closed last year after 22 years on Paces Ferry Place in Buckhead, but a new Italian restaurant with an espresso and salotto bar is set to replace it Friday, August 4.

Bar Ti Amo, owned by restaurateur and Tuscan native Marco Betti (Antica Posta, Sauce Pizza Bar), brings Buckhead an all-day spot with an espresso bar offering breakfast in the mornings that transitions into an Italian restaurant during lunch and dinner. On the weekends, Bar Ti Amo transforms once again into a late-night Italian salotto bar serving drinks and decadent desserts, including a mascarpone and strawberry cup and classic tiramisu.

Growing up just outside of Florence, and working alongside his parents in the family’s butcher shop, Betti says he wants Bar Ti Amo to be a place for people to gather and linger over family-style meals throughout the day, followed by drinks and conversation in the evening. Ti Amo translates to “I love you” in Italian.

The enclosed glass patio with decorative blue and white tiles on the floor, white tables and plush orange velvet chairs at Bar Ti Amo in Buckhead Atlanta. Bar Ti Amo

Opening at 8 a.m. for espresso and breakfast, expect egg dishes sauteed with braised meat and vegetables or tossed in a spicy carrettiera tomato sauce, along with panini stuffed with parma ham and fontina cheese and toasts topped with everything from lentils and olives to avocado and capers. Italian pastries, such as a cannolo with pastry cream, and freshly made juices are also available.

At lunch, look for vegetable bowls and salads, Italian soups, pasta dishes, and a variety of bruschetta and panini on the menu. Dinner sees Bar Ti Amo become a full-service Italian restaurant offering wines by the glass and bottle and cocktails such as a Negroni, limoncello lemon drop, and an Italian paloma paired with entrees of Tuscan braised beef, chicken thighs garnished with tomatoes and olives, and fish tossed in puttanesca sauce.

Bar Ti Amo resides inside a converted brick bungalow two blocks north of the St. Regis Hotel within an enclave of boutique businesses and restaurants, including neighboring all-day French cafe and wine bar Le Bon Nosh on Paces Ferry Place and Yebo Beach Haus and Henri’s Bakery around the corner at Andrews Square.

Take a look at the menu for Bar Ti Amo below:

Open Monday and Wednesday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

3199 Paces Ferry Place, Atlanta. bartiamo.com.

