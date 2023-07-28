Charleston Italian Restaurant Indaco Opens This Fall on the Eastside Beltline

Indaco, the Charleston Italian restaurant backed by the team behind O-Ku sushi restaurant on Howell Mill Road and Oak Steakhouse in Alpharetta, is opening this fall on the border between the Old Fourth Ward and Poncey-Highland along the Eastside Beltline.

Located in the same complex as Kroger near Ponce City Market, Indaco is known for its wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes like caramelle tossed with duck, ricotta and pecorino Toscano cheeses, and summer pesto garnished with preserved cherries and chives, along with entrees of chicken, fish, and steak. The wine list is exclusively Italian, as are most of the takes on cocktails, including an Aperol and Venetian spritz and cocktails on tap. The Atlanta location will be open daily and feature a large, pet-friendly patio flanking the Beltline.

Taiwanese coffee shop and restaurant Java Saga reopens on Buford Highway

Java Saga, owned by Alvin Sun, is officially open at its new home on Buford Highway. Located inside the former Master Bakery space near I Luv Pho in Doraville, Sun continues to sling his popular Taiwanese-style hot chicken sandwiches, along with coffee and coffee drinks. Sun hopes to add new dishes to the menu in the future as he ramps up service at the new location.

La Calavera Pizza isn’t closing, but the building is still for sale

Yes, there’s a new “For Sale” sign up in front of La Calavera in Kirkwood. No, the beloved pizza shop and former Mexican bakery isn’t closing. The property has been on the market for some time. The sign is just to help step up buyer traffic on the lot.

“The property has been on the market for years, as some people know. But the RIGHT person still doesn’t, so we have to make its availability more known,” an Instagram post by owners Eric Arillo and Dale Ralston reads. “WE ARE STILL SELLING PIZZA! And so we shall be for the foreseeable future. Yes, our family’s goal is to begin a new chapter, but we don’t know how long it’ll take to sell the place; so far, it’s a slow process.”

Spiller Park Coffee is bringing bagels back...to its Moores Mill location

After taking a hiatus from bagel baking, Spiller Park owner and Dear Friend, Bagels pop-up founder Dale Donchey is now officially serving his popular bagels and bagel sandwiches daily at the Moores Mill location of his coffee shop.

Put this barbecue pop-up on your calendar

Barbecue lovers and fans of pitmaster Bryan Furman should mark their calendar for a pop-up taking place Tuesday, August 1, at the Smyrna Beer Market by the Stout Brothers. Expect a menu of smoked pork, brisket, and chicken sandwiches paired with local beers from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also, work on Furman’s new barbecue restaurant in Riverside appears to have slowed, but sources say it’s still opening.

Weekend eating recs

Frazie’s Meat and Market, a butcher shop and local market owned by Mark Frazie, opened earlier this summer in the Riverside neighborhood, and the sandwiches are worth the trek to the west side of Atlanta. Try the Gogi Man with ten-hour sous-vide pork belly dressed with Korean BBQ sauce, sesame ginger slaw, and spicy mayo. The ATL Chop, a take on the chopped cheese, sees wagyu ground beef topped with sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce and tomatoes, and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Some outdoor seating is available. Closed on Tuesdays.

Pizzeria Corner Slice on West College Avenue in Decatur is serving a weekend meatball sub special. Pork and beef meatballs are sandwiched between two slices of freshly baked sesame focaccia stuffed with cheese, marinara sauce, and basil.