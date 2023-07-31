Calle Latina’s New Decatur Location Includes a Sushi Bar Serving Japanese-Peruvian Dishes

After calling downtown Decatur home for ten years, Calle Latina Latin restaurant and wine bar relocated last week to its new location on East College Avenue.

Taking over the former Mr. Everything Cafe space at East Decatur Station, Calle Latina owners Michael Condon and Paul Vinces needed more room to expand the restaurant’s growing catering and takeout businesses. Moving from Church Street to East Decatur Station also provides Condon and Vinces ample space to expand the food menu at Calle Latina and add a sushi bar focused on Nikkei-style cuisine, which fuses Peruvian ingredients and dishes like ceviche with Japanese techniques and ingredients. Restaurants such as celebrity hotspot Nobu and Itamae in Miami are known for Nikkei-style cuisine.

Calle Latina is open for lunch and dinner daily and continues to feature Latin street food dishes, including tostones with cheese and pineapple salsa, arepas, fish tacos, tortas, and lomo saltado. The restaurant offers weekly specials, too, like half-priced wine, bottomless sangria, and arepa deals, along with weekly events such as live music on Fridays and Sunday brunch.

Calle Latina’s former Church Street location will soon be home to fried chicken joint and cocktail bar Mothers Best, owned by Ean Bancroft and Ross Winecoff. Look for buckets of fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, and fried chicken tenders and sides of red beans and rice, collard green coleslaw with brined cabbage dressed in Duke’s mayo, and a take on Robuchon potatoes. Mothers Best will also serve frozen cocktails, plays on tropical drinks, and a few classic cocktails made famous in New Orleans — a hat tip to Bancroft’s upbringing and time working at Cane and Table in the French Quarter.

Until Mothers Best opens later this fall, Bancroft and Winecoff are popping up at S.O.S Tiki Bar around the corner with High Tide Hinky Dinks. The menu features Polynesian-Cajun-Southern twists on Mothers Best fried chicken, Louisiana blue crab rangoon, rum-spiced boiled peanuts, Sichuan cold noodles tossed with potlikker collards and chili oil, and a Southern-Cajun riff on the pupu platter.

Calle Latina open Monday - Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

627 East College Avenue, Decatur. callelatinadecatur.com.