Atlanta Nonprofit Giving Kitchen Marks 10 Years in Service of Restaurant Workers in Crisis

Plus, to-go sushi on the Eastside Beltline and pop-ups you should absolutely put on your July calendar

by Beth McKibben
Brad Kaplan

It’s been a decade since Atlanta nonprofit Giving Kitchen first launched with the mission to provide financial support and other critical need services to restaurant and hospitality workers in crisis. Over the last 10 years, nearly 13,000 people have benefited from the organization’s financial assistance, health clinics, mental health programs, and eviction avoidance services. Giving Kitchen hopes to serve an additional 5,000 workers in 2023, with plans to double that number in 2024 as it continues to grow its reach in Georgia and the Southeast.

Giving Kitchen was honored in 2019 with the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the James Beard Foundation for its continued dedication to serving the restaurant industry’s workforce. During the acceptance speech, Giving Kitchen co-founder Jen Hidinger-Kendrick recalled the day that sparked the idea behind the nonprofit. Her late husband, chef Ryan Hidinger, died in 2014 following a two-year battle with gall bladder cancer. He was 35. A year prior to his death, the Atlanta restaurant industry and diners rallied around the couple and threw a benefit to offset the costs of Hidinger’s cancer treatments. The benefit raised over $300,000. Hidinger asked that the funds from the event go to “help others like me.”

Between the annual Team Hidi benefits, individual and corporate donations, and other community events, Giving Kitchen has awarded more than $9 million in financial aid over the last decade.

Bully Boy is doling out to-go sushi on the Beltline

Did you know that seafood restaurant Bully Boy is now serving to-go sushi on the Eastside Beltline? You can find them parked on the patio at sister restaurant Two Urban Licks on Saturdays.

Wine pop-up Long Snake finishes its residency at Whoopsie’s July 12

Long Snake, the wine pop-up and listening lounge becoming a wine bar from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer, is ending its three-month residency at Whoopsie’s Wednesday, July 12. No word yet on the next pop-up headed to Whoopsie’s on Wednesdays.

You should put these two pop-ups on your July dining calendar

Fans of former Midtown restaurant Ah-Ma’s Taiwanese Kitchen and chef Alex Chen should mark their calendars stat to attend this collaborative pop-up with Dive Wine Monday, July 24, at Larakin coffee and wine bar on 12th Street.

Humble Pie is collaborating with Taiwanese comfort food pop-up Mighty Hans at the Interlock restaurant on Howell Mill Road for a Chinese Italian food pop-up Thursday, July 20. Think crab rangoon pizza and char siu pork hot pockets.

