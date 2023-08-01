A Rainy Day Dining Guide to Atlanta

Despite North Georgia’s temperate climate and months of mostly sunny weather, pop-up thunderstorms during the summer, the occasional tropical storm passing through the state in the fall, and cold rainy days during the winter occasionally make dining out in Atlanta unpleasant. But folks shouldn’t let a rainy day or wet week stop them from heading out to restaurants and bars around town to enjoy a meal or even some live entertainment with friends.
Eater compiled this handy rainy day dining guide that includes everything from indoor food crawls to consider and spots for playing games to maps with restaurants perfect for relaxing over food and drinks when it’s tipping down outside.
Indoor food crawls
Must-Try Dishes at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway
The Top Dishes to Try at Ponce City Market
Take a Dumpling Crawl Down Buford Highway
Group dining and gaming
After More Than 60 Years, Midtown Bowl Continues to Charm Atlantans
Atlanta Game Bars and Bowling Alleys
Atlanta Restaurants Offering Team Trivia
Bingo and D&D Nights Are the New Trivia Nights at Atlanta Bars
Atlanta Restaurants Hosting Weekly Bingo
Where to Head for Karaoke Around Atlanta
Rainy day restaurant ideas
Bookstores Doubling as Cafes and Wine Bars
Best Dine-In Movie Theaters Around Atlanta
Best Covered Restaurant Patios Around Atlanta
Local Restaurants Featuring a Drive-Thru Window
Best Atlanta Bars and Restaurants for Live Music
Splendid Spots for Dim Sum Around Atlanta