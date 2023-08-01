A Rainy Day Dining Guide to Atlanta

Despite North Georgia’s temperate climate and months of mostly sunny weather, pop-up thunderstorms during the summer, the occasional tropical storm passing through the state in the fall, and cold rainy days during the winter occasionally make dining out in Atlanta unpleasant. But folks shouldn’t let a rainy day or wet week stop them from heading out to restaurants and bars around town to enjoy a meal or even some live entertainment with friends.

Eater compiled this handy rainy day dining guide that includes everything from indoor food crawls to consider and spots for playing games to maps with restaurants perfect for relaxing over food and drinks when it’s tipping down outside.

Indoor food crawls

Must-Try Dishes at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway

The Top Dishes to Try at Ponce City Market

Take a Dumpling Crawl Down Buford Highway

Group dining and gaming

After More Than 60 Years, Midtown Bowl Continues to Charm Atlantans

Atlanta Game Bars and Bowling Alleys

Atlanta Restaurants Offering Team Trivia

Bingo and D&D Nights Are the New Trivia Nights at Atlanta Bars

Atlanta Restaurants Hosting Weekly Bingo

Where to Head for Karaoke Around Atlanta

Rainy day restaurant ideas

Bookstores Doubling as Cafes and Wine Bars

Best Dine-In Movie Theaters Around Atlanta

Best Covered Restaurant Patios Around Atlanta

Local Restaurants Featuring a Drive-Thru Window

Best Atlanta Bars and Restaurants for Live Music

Splendid Spots for Dim Sum Around Atlanta

Best Restaurants for Soup Around Atlanta