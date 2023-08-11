Whataburger Continues Its Metro Atlanta Fast Food Takeover With a New Location in Newnan

Another location of wildly popular Texas-based burger joint Whataburger is now open in metro Atlanta. Newnan joins metro Atlanta Whataburger locations in Cumming, Buford, Kennesaw, and Woodstock. For now, the Bullsboro Drive location in Newnan is only open for drive-thru service, with dine-in and curbside pick-up services expected to begin in the next month. Opening weeks in Kennesaw and Woodstock saw lines around the block.

Whataburger is known for serving customizable burgers topped with the chain’s signature spicy and fancy ketchups. In 2021, the company announced plans to expand in Georgia beyond its Thomasville location, opening at least eight new restaurants over the next two years. New Georgia locations still yet to open include Monroe, Covington, Snellville, Dawsonville, and a location on Cobb Parkway near Atlanta.

Slutty Vegan makes its Spelman College debut August 16

A location of Slutty Vegan is opening Wednesday, August 16, on the campus of Spelman College in the AUC, the AJC reports, adding to owner Pinky Cole’s burgeoning vegan burger restaurant empire. Located in the Manley College Center, the menu will mimic that of the Georgia Tech location, which opened earlier this year. The Spelman location is also open to the public.

In other Slutty Vegan news, starting September 10, all Slutty Vegan locations will open on Sundays at 12 p.m. This excludes the Truist Park location at the Battery Atlanta.

A Big Atlanta Madonna Drag Brunch takes place August 13

Sunday brunch just got a lot more fun, thanks to Madonna’s music performed by a host of Atlanta drag queens. Taking place at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms Whitehall Ballroom at 200 Peachtree Street, Sunday, August 13, enjoy a brunch buffet paired with bottomless mimosas with 500 other Atlantans while watching Ada Manzhart, Brigitte Bidet, Dotte Com, Drew Friday, Ellasaurus Rex, Ivy, Jaybella Banks, Miss He, Orchid, Royal Tee, and SHI perform songs by Madonna. This is a collaboration between the 200 Peachtree Group and WUSSY Magazine. Doors open at 12 p.m. Show starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are between $15 and $180 per person.

Monday, August 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wild Heaven Beer and the Third Space chef Shai Lavi are partnering at the brewery’s Avondale Estates location for a food and beer pairing event. Be one of the first to try the brewery’s new Belgian-style saison with sumac and star anise with food from Lavi.

The critically acclaimed restaurant at the Atlanta airport is now serving breakfast for the first time ever. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily on Concourse E, order dishes like the One Flew South’s BLT&E with pickled green tomatoes, Benton’s bacon, curry mayo, and a fried egg served with rosemary potatoes or the omurice bowl tossed with teriyaki mushrooms, kimchi, scallions, and sushi rice topped with a poached egg.

