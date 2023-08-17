Politan Row Seals the Deal in Dunwoody, Taking Over the Defunct Food Hall Space at Ashford Lane

Politan Row is hoping to become a triple threat on the Atlanta food hall scene, opening yet another location in Dunwoody later this fall. The New Orleans-based Politan Group already operates a Politan Row food hall location at Colony Square in Midtown and is working on a forthcoming food hall at the Forum in Peachtree Corners, opening in 2024.

For this next food hall, Politan Row is taking over the infamous food hall space recently vacated by the Hall at Ashford Lane, which closed in July under somewhat dubious circumstances just two months after opening at the complex.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane will include nine independently owned restaurant stalls, a full bar in Bar Politan, and a cocktail lounge similar to the glitzy JoJo’s Beloved at Colony Square called Benton Bourgeois, channeling the music and cocktails of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Unlike the Hall at Ashford Lane, which didn’t feature any Atlanta restaurants or chefs among its ranks, Politan Row at Ashford Lane plans to offer nine restaurant stalls all owned and operated by local food purveyors. This includes chef Michaela Merrick of Pretty Little Tacos, chef Archna Becker of Tandoori Pizza and Wings, and Jack Bai of Gekko Hibachi and Sushi. All three currently own food stalls at the Colony Square location.

Politan Row employs “guest assistants” and “guest ambassadors” who act as servers and hosts, helping bus tables, offering water to diners, answering phones, and even booking reservations for large parties and private events. Food and drinks are also served on actual plates with silverware and proper glassware.

The stall line-up

Pretty Little Tacos

This Creole-Mexican street taco stall, founded by Michaela Merrick, first launched as a food truck in Capitol View. Expect birria tacos, street tacos stuffed with oxtails, chicken, or shrimp, dessert tacos, and vegan options.

Gekko Hibachi and Sushi

Owned by Jack Bai, Gekko serves sushi and hibachi bowls, like spicy ponzu tuna or hibachi steak or shrimp, along with potstickers and spring rolls.

Tandoori Pizza and Wings Co.

Owned by Bhojanic chef Archna Becker, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. will serve dishes like naan pizzas, tandoori-marinated wings, chickpea-battered potato wedges, and samosas. Lemonade and chai beverages will also be available.

26 Thai Kitchen

Thai restaurant owner Niki Pattharakositkul is opening a new Thai food stall at the Dunwoody food hall.

Smokehouse Q

Gregory Vivier is bringing a second location of his Roswell barbecue restaurant Smokehouse Q to Politan Row in Dunwoody.

Sheesh

Chefs Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai, the team behind Stage Kitchen and Bar and Peche seafood restaurant in Peachtree Corners, are opening this new Mediterranean food stall.

Politan Row joins locations of Grana, Hawkers Asian Street Food, Paris Baguette, Hobnob, Sweetgreen, Brown Bag Seafood, Superica, Nawabi Hyderabad House, and Jeni’s Ice Creams already open at Ashford Lane. Omakase by Yun and Culinary Dropout should open in the coming months.