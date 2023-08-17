 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

After Finding Success in Sandy Springs, Persian Restaurant Yalda Debuts on Howell Mill Road

Named for the Iranian winter solstice festival, Yalda opens August 18 at the Osprey

by Beth McKibben
Yalda
Beth McKibben is the editor and staff reporter for Eater Atlanta and has been covering food and cocktails locally and regionally for 12 years.

After finding big success in Sandy Springs, the much-anticipated second location of Persian restaurant Yalda finally opens Friday, August 18, at the Osprey complex on the corner of Howell Mill Road and 10th Street.

Named for the Iranian winter solstice festival celebrated on December 21 (the longest, darkest night of the year,) Yalda serves a variety of Persian and Mediterranean mezze plates, spreads such as za’atar labneh and mirza ghasemi with flatbread, a selection of kebabs, and grilled seafood entrees. Look for other dishes like tahdig (crispy Persian rice), lamb shank braised for eight hours, and wraps stuffed with falafel or lamb shawarma served with za’taar fries. Dessert includes baklava with coffee or Persian ice cream, faloodeh, and Yalda’s popular Persian ice cream sandwich made with ice cream infused with saffron, rose water, and pistachios.

Chef and owner Ashkan Familli, who was born and raised in Iran, chose the name of the restaurant based on fond childhood memories of Yalda. Food was always a key component during family gatherings on Yalda night. For the design of the restaurant, Familli took further inspiration from the lush landscape around the northern Tehran countryside of Darband, where people living in nearby cities often visit while on vacation.

Check out the menu for Yalda below.

The colorful dining room at Persian restaurant Yalda in Atlanta with lush plants. Yalda
The colorful dining room at Persian restaurant Yalda in Atlanta with lush plants and a mosaic of Mithra the sun god in hanging on the wall. Yalda
A wall of windows set off by stained glass at the top offer plenty of natural light on the sun porch at Persian restaurant Yalda in Atlanta. Yalda

Open Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

980 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. yaldaatl.com.

Atlanta

, , GA Visit Website

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Food Hall Politan Row Is Taking Over That Defunct Food Hall in Dunwoody

By Beth McKibben

From Italian Wine Bar to Mexican Restaurant, Pachengo’s Opens at Buckhead Village

By Beth McKibben

Scrappy Greek Restaurant Nick’s Food to Go Temporarily Closes, But It’s Set to Return

By Beth McKibben

More Atlanta Coffee Shops Need to Serve Espresso Tonics and Spritzers

By Beth McKibben

Whataburger Continues Its Metro Atlanta Fast Food Takeover With a New Location in Newnan

By Beth McKibben

A New Food Festival Debuts in Atlanta Shining the Spotlight on Filipino Cuisine

By Beth McKibben