After Finding Success in Sandy Springs, Persian Restaurant Yalda Debuts on Howell Mill Road

After finding big success in Sandy Springs, the much-anticipated second location of Persian restaurant Yalda finally opens Friday, August 18, at the Osprey complex on the corner of Howell Mill Road and 10th Street.

Named for the Iranian winter solstice festival celebrated on December 21 (the longest, darkest night of the year,) Yalda serves a variety of Persian and Mediterranean mezze plates, spreads such as za’atar labneh and mirza ghasemi with flatbread, a selection of kebabs, and grilled seafood entrees. Look for other dishes like tahdig (crispy Persian rice), lamb shank braised for eight hours, and wraps stuffed with falafel or lamb shawarma served with za’taar fries. Dessert includes baklava with coffee or Persian ice cream, faloodeh, and Yalda’s popular Persian ice cream sandwich made with ice cream infused with saffron, rose water, and pistachios.

Chef and owner Ashkan Familli, who was born and raised in Iran, chose the name of the restaurant based on fond childhood memories of Yalda. Food was always a key component during family gatherings on Yalda night. For the design of the restaurant, Familli took further inspiration from the lush landscape around the northern Tehran countryside of Darband, where people living in nearby cities often visit while on vacation.

Check out the menu for Yalda below.

Open Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

980 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. yaldaatl.com.