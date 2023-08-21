Brush Sushi Reopens Today With a Fresh Space and Menu in Buckhead

Critically acclaimed restaurant Brush Sushi reopens Monday, August 21, in its new location at Buckhead Village. Chef Jason Liang and John Chen closed the popular sushi restaurant in Decatur last fall ahead of a planned relocation to the former American Cut space in Buckhead.

Lunch is served starting at 11 a.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m.

Unlike in Decatur, which included several izakaya-style dishes like lobster ramen and bao, the Buckhead location centers on a la carte sushi and prix fixe sushi options, along with grilled dishes cooked over Binchotan charcoal. The modern, elegant design in Buckhead is set off by large wooden panels featuring intricate carvings of hinoki (a Japanese cypress tree), with a private dining room offering more intimate omakase tastings all led by Liang.

Look for both classic and original cocktails, an expanded Japanese whisky selection, and a broader focus on sake from the bar at Brush in Buckhead.

Brush Sushi joins new restaurants Yeppa and Co., Pachengo’s, and Carmel now open at Buckhead Village. Vegan restaurant Planta Queen is slated to open at the complex in the coming weeks.

Eater reached out for more details on Brush Sushi in Buckhead and for a menu. Check back for updates

Liang and Chen, who also own Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown, aren’t quite done opening new restaurants around Atlanta. Casual sushi restaurant Cuddlefish opens next year at the emerging High Street development in Dunwoody.

The longtime restaurant partners also plan to open Lucky Star later this winter at Star Metals on Howell Mill Road. The front of Lucky Star will open in the morning for coffee and pastries from baker ChingYao Wang, before transitioning to serving Taiwanese fried chicken sandwiches and street snacks in the afternoon. The bar at Lucky Star will open in the evening for drinks and a nightly cocktail omakase service with food pairings from Liang.

Open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner. Walk-ins welcome at lunch. Reservations highly encouraged for dinner.

3009 Peachtree Street, Atlanta. brushatl.com.