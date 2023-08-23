Pop-Up Obsessive Punk Foodie Lands at Ponce City Market This Fall

The Atlanta pop-up food scene continues to heat up with the announcement that Punk Foodie will open a food stall in Ponce City Market this fall. Punk Foodie started as a way for founder Sam Flemming to keep up with Atlanta’s underground dining scene, but now it will be fostering new chefs and possible restaurants with residences in its food hall space.

The Punk Foodie stall will be an incubator for a rotation of chefs to try out their cuisine for Ponce City Market customers. Culinary talents will be featured for one- or two-month residencies and will rotate throughout the month. Offerings from the stall will include a weekend brunch and collaborative dinners on Mondays.

Ganji, a pop-up featuring Korean fusion foods, is slated to take up residence at Punk Foodie when it opens. Previous menus from Ganji listed a bulgogi hoagie, ramen fries, yuzu pepper wings, and a shrimp katsu sando. Other chefs scheduled for the first month include Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American), Krupana (“Bosnian-ish”), and Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken (Caribbean fare and jerk barbecue).

In the announcement, Flemming states that he hopes the new space will help “... chefs accelerate to the next level by allowing them to test concepts, build a brand and establish a track record as a means to open brick-and-mortar restaurants that will drive the evolution of Atlanta’s dining scene.”