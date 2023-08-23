 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elsewhere Brewing Very Close to Opening Second Location in West Midtown

The Greenhouse takes inspiration from classic pubs and Berlin warehouses

by Erin Perkins
A pink and green bar.
Rendering of the Greenhouse bar.
Elsewhere Brewing

Popular Grant Park brewery and restaurant Elsewhere Brewing is so close to opening its second location in West Midtown that the owners have already planned an Oktoberfest event on September 16. This new Elsewhere Brewing establishment in the Westside Paper complex on West Marietta Street is called the Greenhouse.

The Greenhouse taproom will focus on barrel-aged beer, cask ale, and oak-aged lagers — however, ciders, seltzers, and cocktails will be available. There’s no restaurant at the new location, but the building shares space with other food and beverage businesses like El Santo Gallo, Girl Diver, Boxcar Bettys, and Pancake Social.

According to the owners Sara and Kazmer, they wanted the bar to be “cozy and inviting,” drawing inspiration from classic pubs. The rest of the space is “open, airy, and bright, drawing inspiration from Berlin’s warehouse aesthetics.”

Keep an eye on the Elsewhere Brewing Instagram account to see if an opening date is announced soon.

