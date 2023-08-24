Saito Sushi Shutting Down to Make Way for More Italian

Downtown restaurant Saito Sushi, Steak, and Cocktails opened in May 2021 and recently announced it will close on September 2 to make way for an expansion of Amalfi Cucina & Mercato. Both restaurants are owned by Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group (RPBHG).

The 2,200-square-foot Saito Sushi is located in the lobby of the century-old, former Regenstein’s department store — rebranded as the Department Building. The takeover of 17 Andrew Young International Boulevard will allow the group to add a balcony over the entrance and a private dining room while remodeling the interiors to look like a scene from the Amalfi Coast.

Almalfi Cucina & Mercato is known for its Italian menu from culinary director Robert Haynes. All the hits are there — chicken Parmesan, veal marsala, Neapolitan-style pizzas, and more.

RPBHG says that it is looking for a more suburban location to reopen Saito Sushi at a later date. The announcement does not mention if master sushi chef Saito Saito will remain in the kitchen once the restaurant finds a new address.