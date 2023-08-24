 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saito Sushi Shutting Down to Make Way for More Italian

Amalfi Cucina & Mercato will expand into the space

by Erin Perkins
A blue ceiling with chandeliers above a bar.
Saito Sushi, Steak, and Cocktails.
Saito Sushi, Steak, and Cocktails

Downtown restaurant Saito Sushi, Steak, and Cocktails opened in May 2021 and recently announced it will close on September 2 to make way for an expansion of Amalfi Cucina & Mercato. Both restaurants are owned by Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group (RPBHG).

The 2,200-square-foot Saito Sushi is located in the lobby of the century-old, former Regenstein’s department store — rebranded as the Department Building. The takeover of 17 Andrew Young International Boulevard will allow the group to add a balcony over the entrance and a private dining room while remodeling the interiors to look like a scene from the Amalfi Coast.

Almalfi Cucina & Mercato is known for its Italian menu from culinary director Robert Haynes. All the hits are there — chicken Parmesan, veal marsala, Neapolitan-style pizzas, and more.

RPBHG says that it is looking for a more suburban location to reopen Saito Sushi at a later date. The announcement does not mention if master sushi chef Saito Saito will remain in the kitchen once the restaurant finds a new address.

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Elsewhere Brewing Very Close to Opening Second Location in West Midtown

By Erin Perkins

Pop-Up Obsessive Punk Foodie Lands at Ponce City Market This Fall

By Erin Perkins

Penang Assam Laksa Is Only Found at One Metro Atlanta Restaurant

By Susie Chow

Brush Sushi Reopens Today With a Fresh Space and Menu in Buckhead

By Beth McKibben

After Finding Success in Sandy Springs, Persian Restaurant Yalda Debuts on Howell Mill Road

By Beth McKibben

Food Hall Politan Row Is Taking Over That Defunct Food Hall in Dunwoody

By Beth McKibben