After 20 Years, Greek Restaurant Taverna Plaka to Close in November

Cheshire Bridge Road restaurant Taverna Plaka made a surprise announcement that it will close on November 4, 2023. The staff took to Instagram and Facebook to write:

For over 20 years Taverna Plaka has thrown napkins, performed the Zorba, belly danced and celebrated life with you on Cheshire Bridge. We never imagined the fantastic journey this restaurant would take, so it is with the saddest of hearts that we announce that we will be CLOSING our doors at the start of NOVEMBER. These years have filled us with joy and we invite you to join us for a glorious goodbye OPA! before our last day, Saturday NOVEMBER 4th, 2023. -Thanks Taverna Plaka Staff & Management OPA!

The restaurant is known for its Greek fare and evening DJs spinning Mediterranean tunes. Many fans mention dancing the night away at the tavern in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Taverna Plaka owner Scott Duke says the building was sold by the landlord. Duke also tells the paper that the staff will have positions at the Colonnade after the closing (he is currently the general manager there).