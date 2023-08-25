Perc Coffee Is Taking Over the Former Full Commission Space in Grant Park

Perc Coffee is taking over the former Full Commission space at the Larkin on Memorial in Grant Park this fall, becoming the third location of the Savannah-based coffee company in Atlanta. And this location includes an espresso bar. Just look for the glowing lightning bolt.

In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, Perc in Grant Park will feature breakfast sandwiches and a morning crunch wrap, baked goods, granola bowls, and some lighter fare during lunch.

Don’t expect the footprint of the former Full Commission space to change, which offers plenty of seating in a sunny dining area inside, as well as on the covered patio beside the shop.

Locations of Perc Coffee are also open at Hosea and 2nd in East Lake and on North Highland in Virginia-Highland. A Tucker location opens on Main Street in the coming months.

Latin food restaurant Birdcage, from chef Leslie Cohen of Firepit Pizza Tavern, should open early next year at the Larkin. Cohen, who won a 2015 episode of “Cutthroat Kitchen” hosted by Alton Brown, is opening her latest restaurant in a standalone building at the complex across from her brick oven pizzeria. Cohen is collaborating with Firepit Pizza Tavern chef Shaun Whitmer in the food for Birdcage.

519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. perccoffee.com.