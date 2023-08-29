Nikkei Stir-Fries, Peruvian Ceviches, and Pisco Cocktails Are All Planned for Uptown Atlanta’s Newest Restaurant

Latin food restaurant and Peruvian ceviche bar Madre Selva is opening next spring on Main Street at Uptown Atlanta, a 47-acre development anchored by the Lindbergh MARTA Station. Plans are for the restaurant to open for lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends.

Backed by Francisco Puerta and Juan Segura, Madre Selva will center its menu on dishes like Peruvian-style ceviches, seafood papillotes, and Nikkei stir-fries. Nikkei-style cuisine blends Peruvian ingredients and dishes with Japanese flavors and techniques. Brothers and chefs David Londoño Briñez and Daniel Londoño Brinez will lead the kitchen, with the former focusing on Nikkei dishes and the latter overseeing the ceviche bar. Both chefs have worked in restaurants in Colombia and Peru respectively, with Daniel Londoño Brinez having worked at O-Ku, MF Sushi, and Brush Sushi in Atlanta.

Puerta and Segura tapped Peruvian bartender and bar consultant Alex Holender to create cocktails for Madre Selva, which will also feature a dedicated pisco bar.

Madre Selva joins previously announced restaurants El Gordo, Bene Korean Steakhouse, White Windmill Bakery and Cafe, and J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, which are all expected to open in the coming months at Uptown Atlanta. A location of 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar and restaurant incubator Chow a La Carte at Uptown Test Kitchen are already open at the complex.