After Three Years in Decatur, BBQ Cafe Closes on East Howard

Located across from Kimball House, the diminutive barbecue joint rooted in smoked meat recipes from Mississippi closed July 30

by Beth McKibben
The exterior and small patio outside Decatur, GA, barbecue shack BBQ Cafe on Howard Avenue. BBQ Cafe

BBQ Cafe is now closed on East Howard Avenue in Decatur, Decaturish reports.

Located across from Kimball House, and between Kelly’s Market and Opo Coffee, the diminutive barbecue joint closed July 30 after three years serving slow-smoked meats and Southern sides rooted in recipes from Mississippi. An email sent to regulars of the restaurant by the owners indicates the decision to close came down to relocations away from the Atlanta area and plans to retire in the near future.

BBQ Cafe, owned by longtime friends Lewis Johnson, John Peeples, and Lloyd Solomon, opened in September 2020 during the height of pandemic, taking over the former Doggy Dogg hot dog shack on East Howard Avenue. The restaurant served as a dream realized for the trio, who had spent years prior cooking barbecue at other restaurants and for family and friends.

Despite opening during the first year of the global health crisis, BBQ Cafe was able to endure many of the initial service challenges facing restaurants at the time, as it was takeout only, with people ordering from a walk-up window in the front of the building. All of the seating for BBQ Cafe was also outdoors.

Johnson, Peeples, and Solomon often opened up the tiny kitchen to pop-ups and Atlanta chefs on days the restaurant was closed and hosted community events, including live music, low country boils, and pumpkin carving contests.

In January, Taproom Coffee owner Jonathan Pascual opened Opo Coffee next door to BBQ Cafe in the former Ammazza space on East Howard Avenue. Opo Coffee features a coffee bar with indoor seating and a large patio behind the building, a roastery and retail shop, and a coffee and barista training center.

Foursquare

Ammazza

591 Edgewood Avenue Southeast, , GA 30312 (404) 835-2298 Visit Website

Doggy Dogg

East Howard Avenue, , GA 30030 Visit Website

Opo Coffee

314 East Howard Avenue, , GA 30030 (770) 676-2739 Visit Website
Foursquare

Kimball House

303 East Howard Avenue, , GA 30030 (404) 378-3502 Visit Website
Foursquare

Taproom Coffee

1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE #R106, Atlanta, GA 30317 (404) 464-5435 Visit Website

BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, , GA 30030 (678) 235-3476 Visit Website

