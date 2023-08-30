Atlanta Brewery Round Trip Is Headed OTP When It Opens in Marietta Next Year

A location of Underwood Hills brewery Round Trip Brewing, known for its German-style beers, is opening at Avenue East Cobb next spring. And this location will also serve food.

Located between Smallcakes and the forthcoming central plaza at the complex, Round Trip at Avenue East Cobb will include a taproom, beer garden, and a kitchen serving hot dogs, bratwursts, and soft pretzels, as well as vegetarian dishes and kids options. Look for beers like the Straight Outta Munich helles, Theresa’s Meadow hefeweizen, and Vicarious West Coast IPA on tap, along with a pilot brewing system producing special beers exclusive to the East Cobb location of Round Trip.

Craig and Amy Mycoskie first opened Round Trip in 2021 on Seaboard Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta’s Underwood Hills neighborhood, an area that’s become a bustling brewing district featuring multiple breweries and brewpubs.

With his affinity for German-style beers, Craig Mycoskie serves as head brewer for Round Trip and previously worked as a brewer in Denver, Forth Worth, and Austin. Mycoskie volunteered at SweetWater Brewing Company in Atlanta while attending college in Athens, Georgia. The couple met at school in Athens.

Round Trip Brewing joins Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, Kale Me Crazy, New York Butcher Shoppe, Vanilla Cafe, and Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar from chef Doug Turbush at Avenue East Cobb. Peach State Pizza and Press Waffle Co. should open in the coming months.