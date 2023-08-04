Remember the Late-Night Marcel Burger? It’s Heading Back to Howell Mill for One Day Only.

Remember the late-night burger served after 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights at Ford Fry’s Westside Provisions District steakhouse Marcel? It’s making a rare daytime appearance during lunch Thursday, August 17, at Superica just down the street on Howell Mill Road.

The double-stack cheeseburger topped with 50/50 sauce (half whole grain mustard and half Duke’s mayo) comes with the option to add bacon, fries, and a milkshake (with or without booze). It’s also for dine-in only.

While a reserve burger is now a regular fixture on the dinner menu at Marcel (and at a whopping $37), its late-night predecessor was first only available as a special post-11 p.m. at the steakhouse, often selling out within the first hour. Daytime pop-ups saw people line up for the coveted cheeseburger stack and flock to the steakhouse during lunch when it was added to the menu prior to the pandemic. Lunch is no longer offered at Marcel.

There have been a couple of iterations of Marcel’s late-night/lunchtime burger since the steakhouse opened in 2015, priced between $10 and $13. The price tag for the lunchtime special at Superica August 17 sees the late-night Marcel burger hovering at just under $13. Add bacon, fries, and a boozy milkshake, the total is just shy of $35.

As for the return of late-night hours at Marcel, don’t count on it anytime soon. “There are no definitive plans to bring back late-night at Marcel at this time,: a representative tells Eater.

In other Ford Fry restaurant news, both Little Sparrow and cocktail lounge Bar Blanc are set to take over the former JCT Kitchen and JCT Bar spaces beginning in September. Little Sparrow should open first, followed by Bar Blanc a few weeks later.

Little Sparrow refers to the nickname given to the petite French singer Edith Piaf, known for her songs “La Vie En Rose” and “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”. Piaf was also the lover of 1940s boxer Marcel Cerdan. Fry named the Westside Provisions District steakhouse for the boxer. Expect dishes like halibut pot-au-feu, chicken schnitzel, and an entire section dedicated to frites. Dessert includes Basque-style cheesecake and cherries jubilee prepared table side.

Upstairs at Bar Blanc, the French theme continues with a soundtrack of French hip-hop music and indie Americana and a $49.50 per person prix-fixe menu featuring levain baguette and salade maison for the table and steak with a brown butter bearnaise sauce accompanied by unlimited frites. Look for cocktails, wines by the bottle and glass, and after-dinner drinks, as well as gateaux basque and creme caramel with soft serve gelato for dessert.

Marcel burger pop-up at Superica-Howell Mill Road, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out.