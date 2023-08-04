Edgewood Mexican Restaurant El Tesoro Opens a Second Location in West End

El Tesoro, the popular Mexican restaurant and cantina in the Edgewood neighborhood, is teaming up with Wild Heaven Beer at Lee and White to open a second location in West End along the Westside Beltline trail.

The restaurant is taking over the kitchen at the brewery and beer garden starting Monday, August 7. Look for a limited menu served this weekend from El Tesoro, however, ahead of its official opening at Wild Heaven on Monday.

Expect the menu in West End to mimic that of the Edgewood location, including the tacos and birria, overstuffed burritos, mulitas, and tostones. El Tesoro opens daily at 11 a.m. in West End, with people ordering food and beer together for lunch or dinner in the taproom or in the beer garden behind the brewery.

In celebration of El Tesoro’s arrival in West End, Wild Heaven just released Lager Libre Tex-Mex Lager, which is also being added to the lineup of beers offer at the brewery. It comes garnished with a lime.

El Tesoro opened in 2019 at the intersection of Arkwright and Whitefoord in Edgewood. Owned by longtime Atlanta restaurateur Alan Raines (Tortuga y Chango), El Tesoro has become a neighborhood gathering spot for tacos, mulitas, and specials like tlayudas and tamales, birria on Thursdays, and the occasional Mezcal dinner. Despite having to scale back its patio recently from an adjacent property, Raines continues to rework the outdoor space at the Edgewood restaurant to keep El Tesoro’s al fresco seating vibe alive for the neighborhood.

This isn’t the first restaurant collaboration for Wild Heaven. The taproom in West End is also home to coffee shop Finca to Filter, which operates from a counter in the corner of the brewery. Wild Heaven and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q are teaming up in Toco Hills next year, bringing the neighborhood a brewery and smokehouse to the Toco Hill Shopping Center. Expect both a brewery and distillery (part of Wild Heaven’s new farm winery program), a taproom offering beer, wine, and cocktails, a bar overlooking the brewing facility, and a kitchen operated by Fox Bros. serving many of its popular barbecue plates and sandwiches. All meats will be smoked on site.

Take a look at the menu for El Tesoro-West End below: