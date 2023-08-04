 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Edgewood Mexican Restaurant El Tesoro Opens a Second Location in West End

The popular Edgewood restaurant is teaming up with brewery Wild Heaven at Lee and White for tacos, burritos, mulitas, and beer

by Beth McKibben
Chris Rank

El Tesoro, the popular Mexican restaurant and cantina in the Edgewood neighborhood, is teaming up with Wild Heaven Beer at Lee and White to open a second location in West End along the Westside Beltline trail.

The restaurant is taking over the kitchen at the brewery and beer garden starting Monday, August 7. Look for a limited menu served this weekend from El Tesoro, however, ahead of its official opening at Wild Heaven on Monday.

Expect the menu in West End to mimic that of the Edgewood location, including the tacos and birria, overstuffed burritos, mulitas, and tostones. El Tesoro opens daily at 11 a.m. in West End, with people ordering food and beer together for lunch or dinner in the taproom or in the beer garden behind the brewery.

In celebration of El Tesoro’s arrival in West End, Wild Heaven just released Lager Libre Tex-Mex Lager, which is also being added to the lineup of beers offer at the brewery. It comes garnished with a lime.

El Tesoro opened in 2019 at the intersection of Arkwright and Whitefoord in Edgewood. Owned by longtime Atlanta restaurateur Alan Raines (Tortuga y Chango), El Tesoro has become a neighborhood gathering spot for tacos, mulitas, and specials like tlayudas and tamales, birria on Thursdays, and the occasional Mezcal dinner. Despite having to scale back its patio recently from an adjacent property, Raines continues to rework the outdoor space at the Edgewood restaurant to keep El Tesoro’s al fresco seating vibe alive for the neighborhood.

El Tesoro
Chris Rank
Chris Rank

This isn’t the first restaurant collaboration for Wild Heaven. The taproom in West End is also home to coffee shop Finca to Filter, which operates from a counter in the corner of the brewery. Wild Heaven and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q are teaming up in Toco Hills next year, bringing the neighborhood a brewery and smokehouse to the Toco Hill Shopping Center. Expect both a brewery and distillery (part of Wild Heaven’s new farm winery program), a taproom offering beer, wine, and cocktails, a bar overlooking the brewing facility, and a kitchen operated by Fox Bros. serving many of its popular barbecue plates and sandwiches. All meats will be smoked on site.

Take a look at the menu for El Tesoro-West End below:

El Tesoro

1374 Arkwright Place Southeast, , GA 30317 (470) 440-5502 Visit Website
Foursquare

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

1238 DeKalb Avenue Northeast, , GA 30307 (404) 577-4030 Visit Website
Foursquare

Wild Heaven Beer

135 Maple St, Decatur, GA 30030 (404) 997-8589 Visit Website

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Remember the Late-Night Marcel Burger? It’s Heading Back to Howell Mill for One Day Only.

By Beth McKibben

After Three Years in Decatur, BBQ Cafe Closes on East Howard

By Beth McKibben

I Tried the 24/7 Pizza Vending Machine in Buckhead. Here’s How it Went.

By Lia Picard

Decatur Green-Lights Three Food Carts, Including King of Pops and Buenos Dias Cafe

By Beth McKibben

Calle Latina’s New Decatur Location Includes a Sushi Bar Serving Japanese-Peruvian Dishes 

By Beth McKibben

Charleston Italian Restaurant Indaco Opens This Fall on the Eastside Beltline

By Beth McKibben