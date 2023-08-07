A Roswell Bar and Grill Is Picking Up Where Las Vegas Import Carson Kitchen Left Off in Alpharetta

Where Las Vegas import Carson Kitchen failed, Roswell restaurant the Standard hopes to succeed when it opens at Alpharetta City Center later this fall.

A second location of the popular Roswell bar and grill, located inside an old gas station at the corner of Highway 9 and Norcross Street, is headed to downtown Alpharetta by the end of the year. The Standard takes over the former Carson Kitchen space along Main Street at Alpharetta City Center. Carson Kitchen closed earlier this year in Alpharetta after only three years.

As in Roswell, expect a menu of pizzas, like the meat lovers and the Breakfast topped with sausage, bacon, onions, and a sunny egg, as well as burgers, wings, and sandwiches and wraps served with fries. Look for a rotating selection of craft, local, and imported beers, live music during lunch and dinner, and a late-night food menu at the Alpharetta location.

The 26-acre Alpharetta City Center now features a number of restaurants open around the expansive redevelopment of the downtown area, including Chiringa, Restaurant Holmes, Lapeer Steakhouse, and brewery and brewpub Jekyll Brewing.

Spanish-Latin restaurant Fogón and Lions opened in 2022 just beyond the border of the City Center development on Roswell Street in what has become a bustling downtown dining district in Alpharetta. Chef Mel Toledo reopened his former Roswell restaurant Foundation Social Eatery in a larger location, one block south of Fogón and Lions on Roswell Street. The restaurant features a Parisian-style cafe and market inside called Petite FSE.

4 South Main Street, Alpharetta. standardroswell.com.