Atlanta Traffic May Not Be Prepared for Beyoncé, But Restaurants Are Ready

Queen Bey is coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend as one of the stops on her Renaissance world tour. And while Atlanta traffic might not be ready for the Beyhive to descend upon the city, restaurants and bars around town are prepped with food and drink deals, drag performances, and special events celebrating all things Beyoncé.

Whether you were lucky enough to snag a ticket to one of the three shows at the Benz or simply want to gather with other devoted Beyhive members in Atlanta, check out these drag events, pre- and post-concert parties, cocktail specials, and even a karaoke night in which to channel your inner Beyoncé at restaurants and bars all over the city.

MARTA is gearing up for record-breaking ridership on the trains while Beyoncé is in town. Look for expanded MARTA train service as well as shuttles between Five Points station in downtown Atlanta and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium station in Vine City.

Check back for updates to this guide through Friday, August 11. Did we miss a Beyoncé restaurant event in Atlanta? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com

Beyoncé-themed karaoke night at New Realm Brewing

Thursday, August 10, Eastside Beltline

Thursday night Karaoke at the Somerset Terrace brewpub is all about Queen Bey. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on August 10, people can take to the New Realm stage and belt out their favorite Beyoncé tunes from the rooftop terrace for all of the Eastside trail to hear.

Beyoncé pop-up bar at Chattahoochee Food Works

Thursday, August 10, Underwood Hills

Chattahoochee Food Works is hosting a pop-up bar on August 10 dedicated to the incomparable Beyoncé. Expect a themed cocktail menu, disco balls and Beyoncé-inspired decor, a photo wall for that Instagram moment, and plenty of music. For those still seeking tickets to see Beyoncé this weekend in Atlanta, you might be in luck. One Beyhive member in attendance Thursday night could win floor tickets to see Queen Bey at the Benz on Monday, August 14. Pop-up bar opens at 8 p.m. RSVP necessary. Walk-ins welcome, but you may be in line until spots open at the bar.

Beyoncé-themed cocktails at Omni Atlanta Hotel

Now through August 13, Downtown Atlanta

The CNN Center hotel in downtown Atlanta is offering a selection of Beyoncé-themed cocktails at its Vues Lobby Bar leading up to the concerts this weekend at the Benz.

Beyoncé-themed cocktails at Virtue Rooftop Bar

Friday, August 11, Saturday, August 12, Colony Square, Midtown

The rooftop bar atop 5Church at Colony Square is offering four Beyoncé-themed cocktails this weekend. Try the Cuff It (Think champagne margarita with blanco tequila, disco lemonade, triple sec, agave, and bubbles.) The Virgo’s Groove is a take on the martini with vodka, yuzu and lemon, elderflower liqueur, and lychee, while the Alien Superstar riffs on the classic Aviation cocktail. Church Girl sees smoky mezcal mixed with elderflower liqueur, pineapple juice, lemon, and lime. Expect DJs to be spinning Queen Bey’s hits all night long.

Renaissance tour pre-party at Wild Leap Atlanta

Friday, August 11, Saturday, August 12, South Downtown

The South Downtown brewery on Ted Turner Drive is gearing up for Beyoncé’s triumphant arrival this weekend in Atlanta hosting two pre-concert parties within walking distance of the Benz. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m on Friday and Saturday, Wild Leap is offering Beyoncé-themed cocktails and slushie flights, snacks from food trucks, a costume contest, and DJs spinning Queen Bey and Destiny’s Child hits. Tickets are $15 to $30 per person.

Beyoncé weekend at Parlor cocktail bar

Friday, August 11, Saturday, August 12, Castleberry Hill

The Castleberry Hill cocktail den is transforming this weekend into a tribute bar dedicated to Beyoncé with plenty of musical sets celebrating the Queen and her Beyhive paired with Thique cocktails (shout out to ATL, because if IYKYK).

Beyoncé Renaissance LGBTQ concert party at My Sister’s Room

Friday, August 11, Midtown

Head over to My Sister’s Room on Crescent Avenue Friday, August 11, starting at 8 p.m. for an all-night Renaissance tour celebration featuring a show filled with live music, DJs, and drag performances, followed by a Beyoncé costume contest with prizes for the best looks. Dance the night away on one of two floors. Food, drinks, and hookah available. The party goes until 2:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 to $50 per person.

Post-concert party at Black Coffee ATL

Saturday, August 12, Castleberry Hill

Located just south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Walker Street in Castleberry Hill, Black Coffee ATL has become a gathering place for people to meet, where Atlanta artists display their work and community events are hosted. Beyoncé coming to town is no exception, with the coffee shop hosting a post-concert soiree Saturday, August 12, with food, drinks, hookah, and a DJ spinning Queen Bey tunes from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets are between $30 and $60 per person.

Beyhive Buckhead Drag Brunch at Dirty Rascal

Thompson Hotel, Sunday, August 13, Buckhead

The Italian restaurant at the Thompson Hotel in Buckhead is throwing a Beyoncé-themed drag brunch on August 13 featuring Trinity K. Bonet from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, a DJ spinning Queen Bey hits, and Renaissance-themed cocktails. Brunch tickets are $60 per person, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Brunch includes an entree and mimosa. Following brunch, head up to the rooftop bar Tesserae at the hotel for a Renaissance album day party.

Beyoncé-themed Drag Brunch at Atrium

Sunday, August 13, Ponce City Market

The Ponce City Market restaurant from Tal Baum is hosting a Beyoncé-themed drag brunch on August 13 with performances by Arrianna Paris, Tatyanna Tuesday Dickerson, Rachel Angelica Paig, Michael Robinson, and Vita VonTesse Starr. Expect Renaissance-themed cocktail specials paired with Atrium’s regular brunch menu. Performances take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations highly encouraged.