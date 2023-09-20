Daiquiris, Caramel Flan, and Cuban Sandwiches Await Roswell, Now that Cubanos ATL Is Open

The first full-service location of wildly popular Cuban sandwich shop Cubanos ATL opens September 20 in downtown Roswell offering an expanded menu and a full bar with cocktails.

In addition to a tight list of traditional Cuban sandwiches, look for overnight oats, Cuban toast, and ham and cheese croissants with Cuban coffee and coffee drinks at breakfast, Spanish, Italian, and spicy-themed charcuterie boards, and desserts like caramel flan and tres leches cake. The bar starts serving mojitos, daiquiris, beer, and wine in the afternoon. All sandwiches are served on La Segunda Central Bakery bread — the oldest Cuban bread maker in the United States — and are created using family recipes.

People order at the counter and take a number. Food is then delivered to the table when its ready.

Opening his Cuban sandwich shop during the pandemic wasn’t what owner Ozzy Llanes planned on when he began working on the tiny house food trailer that would eventually become the first location of Cubanos ATL in metro Atlanta.

A Cuban native, Llanes moved to Atlanta from Miami over a decade ago and spent years searching for a “descent” Cuban sandwich here. Llanes designed and built the tiny house takeout joint on wheels and equipped it with a small kitchen and prep station, opening it in a parking lot of a small retail complex on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs in the summer of 2020. Lines formed early and remained steady throughout the rest of that year.

Llanes went on to open two more locations the following year, one in Cumming and the other at the Chattahoochee Food Works in Atlanta’s Underwood Hills neighborhood. For the Roswell location, Llanes continues those expansion plans, which now includes his first sit-down restaurant and cocktail bar.

Taking over the former Cricket Wireless space on Alpharetta Street, Cubanos ATL seats around 60 people between the dining room, small bar, and sunny patio beside the restaurant, decked out with bright yellow chairs, red umbrellas, and string lights illuminating the space in the evening. Unlike other locations, Cubanos ATL in Roswell also features a retail section for purchasing wines from Argentina, Spain, and Napa Valley and Cuban rums, vodka, and tequila, along with other beverages.

And it appears Llanes isn’t done opening new locations of Cubanos ATL. He’s now set his sights on South Downtown, opening along Mitchell Street and historic Hotel Row, part of the renovation project led by Atlanta-based Braden Fellman Group. Like the Roswell location, expect breakfast, lunch, and dinner and a full bar.

Open Sunday - Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1007 Alpharetta Street, cubanosatl.com.