Taco Mac Closes After 22 Years in Decatur, While a Longtime East Atlanta Village Bar Closes Soon

Taco Mac closed suddenly this week in downtown Decatur, while the Glenwood is apparently preparing to bow out of East Atlanta Village by the end of September.

A note taped to the front door of the restaurant indicates Taco Mac officially closed Tuesday, September 19, due to the lease expiring on the property. The notice also states Taco Mac is currently seeking new positions for employees of the Decatur location. It’s unclear if those employees will be placed within other Taco Macs around Atlanta and metro Atlanta or at restaurants unrelated to the company.

Eater reached out for more information on the reason behind the decision to close Taco Mac in Decatur. Check back for updates.

The first Taco Mac opened in Virginia-Highland on North Highland Avenue in 1979, where it remains today. Over the past four decades, the sports bar has grown into a local chain known for its lengthy beer list and brewniversity, wings, and tacos, with multiple locations now open throughout Atlanta and the surrounding suburbs.

In 2018, Taco Mac was purchased by Fresh Hospitality, lead by CEO and longtime T-Mac diner, Harold Martin, Jr. The Lindbergh City Center location of Taco Mac in Buckhead, adjacent to the Lindbergh MARTA station, closed after 15 years in 2021. The closure of that location was blamed on “safety challenges” and “a recent uptick in crime” in the area.

Lindbergh City Center, which has since been rebranded to Uptown Atlanta, is currently under redevelopment by the Rubenstein Partners and home to a handful of new restaurants, with more restaurants opening in the coming months.

Fresh Hospitality also took over ownership of Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown at the end of 2020.

In other closure news, an Instagram post from the Glenwood announced the closure of the sports bar and pub after nearly two decades in the heart of East Atlanta Village. An employee of the bar also confirmed the impending closure. No reason is provided for the decision to close the bar, but weekly events such as Wednesday night trivia, Thursday karaoke, and Sunday poker night are still on through October 1.

The Glenwood is also asking people to send in photos and videos taken at the bar over the years to share on social media before it closes.

Eater reached out for more details on the reason for the closure. Check back for updates.