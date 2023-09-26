Atlanta’s Next Restaurant-Heavy Complex Opens on the Westside

Westside Paper, a 15-acre warehouse complex once part of the old Mead Westvaco paper plant, is gearing up for its grand opening Saturday, September 30. Located across from King Plow Arts Center, and adjacent to Puritan Mill, the West Marietta Street development becomes the latest adaptive-reuse project in Atlanta to transform former industrial buildings and land into a sprawling restaurant and retail district.

Saturday also marks the opening of the next restaurant to debut at Westside Paper. El Santo Gallo, owned by Palo Santo chef Santiago Gomez, joins Elsewhere Brewing’s Greenhouse taproom and fried chicken restaurant Boxcar Betty’s at the complex.

A representative for Westside Paper tells Eater Bar Diver dim sum and cocktail bar, owned by Char Korean and Girl Diver restaurateur Richard Tang, Ponce City Market brunch restaurant Pancake Social, and Ancestral Bottle Shop, owned by Roxana Aguirre of Patria Cocina in Grant Park, are all expected to open by October 13. King of Pops is slated to open a walk-up bar at the complex early next year serving popsicles, pop-tails and slushies, beer, wine, and soft serve ice cream.

Part of Saturday’s grand opening celebration sees food and drinks from the restaurants and bars now open or opening at the complex, including from El Santo Gallo, Elsewhere Brewing, King of Pops, and Bar Diver. The day kicks off at 12 p.m. with games, music, bouncy houses, and the official opening of the covered pickleball courts at Westside Paper.

Westside Paper is one of a handful of former industrial and warehouse property renovations taking shape throughout Atlanta’s westside, including the 80-acre redevelopment of the Works and Chattahoochee Food Works in Underwood Hills, Echo Street West at Northside and Donald Lee Hollowell, and Star Metals on Howell Mill Road, a site once home to Star Iron and Metal scrap yard. King Plow and Westside Provisions District were two of the first large-scale, adaptive-reuse projects to emerge in Atlanta’s northwest neighborhoods.

The Westside Paper complex will eventually be located along a future Beltline spur near the Westside Beltline Connector and Westside Quarry Park.

950 West Marietta Street, Atlanta. westsidepaper.com.