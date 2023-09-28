Three Restaurants Join English Avenue Development Echo Street West Along the Beltline Connector

Three more restaurants are set to join Westside Motor Lounge at the emerging Echo Street West development on the edge of the English Avenue neighborhood, just north of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. El Gordo Taqueria, Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar, and French dessert shop Le Macaron are all expected to open next spring at the westside development.

Westside Motor Lounge is currently the only restaurant and bar open at Echo Street West, having taken over two former automotive shops, four shipping containers, and a 1982 Mercedes Wagon, transforming the site into a mini dining, drinking, and indoor-outdoor entertainment district at the complex.

El Gordo Taqueria by Fuego Tortilla

Backed by Guanajuato, Mexico, native and chef Mario Garcia, the owner behind of Fuego Tortilla in Marietta, El Gordo Taqueria will feature seafood dishes and street foods styled after those found along the coastlines of Mexico, including ceviche and fish tacos. Expect margaritas, mezcal cocktails, and Mexican beers from the bar.

Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar

This family-owned and operated juice bar from Destiny and Anthony Hampton first opened three years ago in East Cobb, followed by a location at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead last year. All juices, smoothies, and smoothie bowls are made from fresh ingredients and are meant to boost the immune system. Look for cold-pressed cocktails and zero-proof drinks, along with a selection of dishes like jackfruit nachos, tofu curry, and lobster pasta in the evenings. Weekend brunch is also planned.

Le Macaron

Expect French desserts, pastries, macarons, candies, and gelato when Le Macaron opens at Echo Street West. Coffee and other beverages will also be available. Locations of Le Macaron are currently open at Phipps Plaza, Atlantic Station, and at North Point Mall and Avalon in Alpharetta.

Located at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive, and spread out over 19 acres, the Echo Street West development flanks the Westside Beltline Connector trail. The sprawling complex will eventually feature hundreds of apartments, a hotel, an artist colony, offices, central green space and events venue, and several retail shops and restaurants set along the trail.

765 Echo Street, Atlanta. echostreetwest.com.