August Ends With Two Restaurant Closures in Kirkwood and Buckhead

August ends with two restaurant closures in Buckhead and Kirkwood.

Kirkyard Public House closed after nearly a decade on Hosea L. Williams Drive in the heart of the Kirkwood neighborhood, Decaturish reports. The restaurant closed ahead of the Labor Day weekend. No reason was given for the decision to close.

“We are sad to announce that Kirkyard Public House will be closing for good today [September 1],” a post to the restaurant’s social media accounts reads. “Thank you Kirkwood, East Lake and Edgewood neighbors for the years of support and memories.”

Dano Kirk, the original owner of Kirkyard Public House, opened the restaurant in 2014. Kirk sold the business to Shahrokh Fard earlier this spring.

Tomorrow’s News Today reports that pricey Buckhead steakhouse Del Frisco’s Grille is now closed after more than a decade on Peachtree Road. Located in the front of the Waldorf Astoria, Del Frisco’s opened in 2012 and featured an all-weather, double-decker patio overlooking Atlanta’s most famous street. No reason was given for the closure of the Buckhead chophouse, which often attracted the expense account crowd.

Landry’s restaurant group also owns Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, opening it at Perimeter Center in Dunwoody five years ago. The multi-level Double Eagle serves a mainly surf and turf menu of dry-aged steaks and seafood with close to 5,000 bottles of wine on the bottle list.