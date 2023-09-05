Eight of 18 Stalls Revealed for the New Peoplestown Food Hall Opening in 2024

Four more restaurant stalls are headed to Switchman Hall, an 18-stall food hall opening in 2024 at the Terminal South adaptive-reuse development in the Peoplestown neighborhood.

Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, the Cream, and an unnamed hibachi and chicken food stall join previously announced the Original Hot Dog Factory, Caribbean spot Perfect Seasoning, all-day restaurant stall Southern Grace, and vegan restaurant stall Life Bistro.

What to know:

Tiger K Cup Bob

With a location already open in Duluth, expect this Korean street food stall to serve dishes like pork bulgogi croquettes, a selection of hotteok (pancakes coated in cinnamon and sugar), and Korean fried chicken.

Sabu K Ramen

This new food stall will serve 20 Japanese and Korean-style ramen options on the menu.

The Cream

Expect bubble teas like brown sugar and a selection of bingsu (shaved ice) like strawberry cheesecake at the Cream stall.

Yet-named hibachi and chicken stll

This unnamed food stall will serve hibachi-style dishes, along with Korean fried chicken wings with choice of sauces and ranges of heat.

Located just south of the Summerhill dining district on Georgia Avenue, Terminal South is a MARTA-accessible complex under construction meant to promote walkability and public transit in neighborhoods throughout the city. Uptown Atlanta, another MARTA-accessible complex near the Lindbergh MARTA station, is currently being redeveloped and includes a number of new restaurants. Bona Fide Deluxe and wine shop and tasting room VinATL are both open across from the Candler Park-Edgewood MARTA station.

Switchman Hall takes over one of two former warehouse spaces on the property. The second warehouse will include two full-service restaurants, one with a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive. Terminal South is the final stop on MARTA’s planned bus rapid transit (BRT) route originating in downtown Atlanta and is just steps from the Southside Beltline trail. The food hall initially featured just 11 restaurant stalls when it was first announced back in March, with three more stalls added in May.