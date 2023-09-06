7 Atlanta Restaurant and Bar Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

It’s hard to believe the final quarter of 2023 is upon us, but here we are, Atlanta. And this year turned out to be a big one for restaurant openings, a trend that doesn’t appear to be slowing down for the fall. Several hotly anticipated restaurants opened over the summer, including Southern National in Summerhill, Breaker Breaker in Reynoldstown, and Brush Sushi in Buckhead.

Now Eater is tracking the progress of seven hotly anticipated restaurants and bars scheduled to open this fall around Atlanta. Here’s what to know.

Location: Westside Provisions District, Howell Mill Road

Who: Ford Fry

Projected opening: Late-September/mid-October

Regulars to Ford Fry’s steakhouse Marcel at Westside Provisions District are already familiar with its fries, sometimes covered in Alabama white sauce and lump crab meat (Oscar fries) or smothered in chicken gravy with duck confit. Both Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc are taking fries to the next level at the complex when the restaurants open in the former JCT Kitchen and Bar spaces this fall. Little Sparrow refers to the nickname given to the diminutive French singer Edith Piaf, who was also the lover of 1940s boxer Marcel Cerdan. Fry named the steakhouse for the boxer. Designed with a “classic brasserie aesthetic”, fries are not just a sidekick to the burger, chopped steak, or halibut pot-au-feu on the menu. There’s an entire section dedicated to frites, complete with aioli and bearnaise sauces and raclette service. Located above Little Sparrow, the French theme continues at Bar Blanc, which features a tight menu of wines by the bottle and glass, beer, and classic cocktails. A prix-fixe food menu includes a levain baguette and salade maison for the table, followed by steak with a brown butter bearnaise sauce and unlimited frites.

Location: Atlanta Dairies, 777 Memorial Drive, Reynoldstown

Who: Omar Ferrer

Projected opening: mid-October

This cocktail listening bar focusing on rum and agave-based spirits comes from Omar Ferrer, one of the restaurateurs behind Supremo Taco and Pollo Primo. Look for cocktails and frozen drinks from Gabe Bowen (formerly of Umi sushi), a menu of small bites from Fishmonger chef Brad Forsblom, and desserts from Miller Union pastry chef Claudia Martinez. El Malo — aka “the bad guy” — is meant to help bolster post-dinner and nightlife activity at the Memorial Drive development, especially following concerts at music venue the Eastern.

Location: 406 Church Street, Decatur.

Who: Ean Bancroft and Ross Winecoff

Projected opening: Late-October

Pop-up Mothers Best becomes a restaurant this fall slinging buckets of crispy fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, and New Orleans-style cocktails and frozen drinks in downtown Decatur. Taking over the Calle Latina space on Church Street, golden hour (think happy hour with fried chicken) sees the restaurant serving hot and ready fried chicken sandwiches to go. Expect dipping sauces like a version of blackened ranch (nod to Popeye’s) and Creole mustard and sides of red beans and rice, collard green coleslaw with brined cabbage dressed in Duke’s mayo, and creamy velvet potatoes (a fast-casual take on Robuchon potatoes.) Until Mothers Best opens, catch Bancroft and Winecoff at S.O.S. Tiki Bar slinging fried chicken and Polynesian-Cajun-Southern dishes under High Tide Hinky Dinks.

Location: 725 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Eastside Beltline

Who: Indigo Road Hospitality

Projected opening: November/December

The Charleston Italian restaurant backed by the team behind O-Ku sushi on Howell Mill Road and Oak Steakhouse in Alpharetta, is opening on the border between the Old Fourth Ward and Poncey-Highland along the Eastside Beltline. Located in the same complex as Kroger near Ponce City Market, Indaco is known for its wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes like caramelle tossed with duck, ricotta and pecorino Toscano cheeses, and summer pesto garnished with preserved cherries and chives, as well as entrees of chicken, fish, and steak. The wine list is exclusively Italian, as are most of the takes on cocktails, including an Aperol and Venetian spritz and cocktails on tap.

Location: Ashford Lane, 4511 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody.

Who: Chef Jonathan Yun

Projected opening: December

After wowing sushi lovers at Chirori Japanese restaurant on 14th Street for over a year, chef Jonathan Yun is settling into a permanent space at Ashford Lane by the end of 2023. Expect a 20-course omakase experience during one of two seatings each night at the intimate sushi bar, led by Yun. Sake and wine pairings will also be available.

Location: 680 Hamilton Avenue, Boulevard Heights

Who: Kayla Bellman

Projected opening: Late-December/early January

Kayla Bellman, the owner of Finca to Filter in West End and Adair Park, brings the Southside Beltline trail an all-day coffee shop serving frozen desserts and a natural wine bar right next door. Located in two repurposed buildings part of the Penman complex on Hamilton Avenue, expect Finca to Filter to feature its coffee and signature coffee concoctions, along with breakfast burritos, egg dishes, and toasts in the morning, followed by frozen desserts like frozen bananas, chocolate bars made from fair trade chocolate and cacao, and ice cream and champagne in the afternoons. Next door at Side Saddle Wine Saloon, the 20-seat wine bar will feature natural and low-intervention wines by the glass and bottle, many from women- and femme-owned wine producers. The latter ties in with the philosophy behind the Finca to Filter brand, which works to highlight LGBTQ+, women, and BIPOC purveyors and community members.