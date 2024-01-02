9 Atlanta Restaurants to Get Excited About Opening in 2024

Happy New Year, Atlanta! And, with the dawn of a new year, we’ve already hit the ground running and are tracking the progress of nine hotly anticipated bars and restaurants opening in and around Atlanta in 2024. This includes the openings of an Afro-Caribbean restaurant in downtown Atlanta, a sprawling eco-friendly dining and drinking district in Chamblee, an East Lake restaurant and bar serving Viet-Cajun-style barbecue and frozen drinks, and the debuts of two wine bars on the Southside Beltline trail and in Decatur

Put the following nine restaurants and bars opening around Atlanta this year on your radar.

Location: 110 Mitchell Street, Downtown Atlanta

Who: Chef Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan

Projected opening: Winter 2024

The opening of the next Afro-Caribbean restaurant from Che Butter Jonez owners chef Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan takes place this winter at the new Origin hotel. Located on Mitchell Street in downtown Atlanta, look for an all-day menu to include breakfast and some of the Southwest Atlanta restaurant’s most popular dishes, like the That Sh!t Slambing lamb burger.

Location: 240 North Highland Avenue, Inman Park

Who: Justin Amick and William Stallworth

Projected opening: Winter 2024

Justin Amick and William Stallworth, the duo behind the Painted Pin, the Painted Duck, and forthcoming pickleball venue Painted Pickle, open their next gaming restaurant venture together in Inman Park this winter. Painted Park takes over the former Brasserie and Neighborhood Cafe at Parish space on North Highland Avenue and will serve food and drinks, feature games inside and outside, and include an expansive outdoor seating area overlooking the Eastside Beltline trail.

Location: 1050 Howell Mill Road, Star Metals

Who: Chef Jason Liang and John Chen

Projected opening: Winter/Early Spring 2024

Momonoki and Brush Sushi owners chef Jason Liang and John Chen open cafe and bar Lucky Star this winter at the Star Metals complex on Howell Mill Road. Located beside sushi restaurant Hayakawa, Lucky Star is an all-day cafe and bar in front during the day, with a cocktail bar pouring drinks behind it in the evenings. Look for coffee and pastries from baker ChingYao Wang and Taiwanese fried chicken sandwiches and street snacks at the cafe throughout the day. At the cocktail bar in back, expect an intimate experience featuring drinks like the New York sour, martini, and a shiso gin and tonic, along with a nightly cocktail omakase and food pairings from Liang.

Location: 2371 Hosea L Williams Drive, East Lake

Who: Chef Avery Cottrell and John Ward

Projected opening: Early Spring 2024

Gene’s, a Viet-Cajun barbecue and comfort food pop-up from chef Avery Cottrell and John Ward of Victory Brands restaurant group, opens this spring in the former Salaryman space at Hosea and 2nd. Located next door to Poor Hendrix in East Lake, expect Viet-Cajun-style dishes and barbecue, boudin egg rolls, marinated crab claws, and Gulf fish dip with buttered and seasoned Saltines on the menu. Cottrell says he hopes to capture the divey beach vibes of Gulf Coast institution the Flora-Bama in East Lake. With Cottrell’s ties to Kimball House, look for a drinks menu created by Miles Macquarrie of beach dive cocktails and frozen drinks and Jell-O shots.

Location: 119 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur

Who: Chef Terry Koval

Projected opening: Spring 2024

James Beard award-winning chef Terry Koval (the Deer and the Dove) is opening Decatur’s first wine and amaro bar this spring. Located in the former Sweet Seed Salad space next door to Cafe Alsace, Fawn will be cozy, moody, and low lit—similar to the wine bars found all over Italy and Spain. Look for a tight menu of charcuterie and local cheeses, crudos, fresh breads and pitas, caviar, and desserts from Koval. The Deer and the Dove beverage director Matt Watkins plans to offer a variety of amaro at the bar, along with wines from volcanic regions, including by the glass and bottle selections from the Canary Islands, Crete, Campania in Italy, and Verne in France.

Location: 5105 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee

Who: Justin Staples

Projected opening: Spring 2024

While food halls are nothing new for Atlanta, Block and Drum aims to be something different. Billed as an eco-friendly entertainment district, expect plentiful outdoor seating, green spaces with an outdoor stage, container restaurants, a micro-distillery and tasting room, listening bar, cafe, and hydroponic farm. Located along the Rail Trail at the corner of Clairmont Road and Peachtree Boulevard, the cafe at Block and Drum opens this winter serving coffee and a limited breakfast and brunch menu, with the entire complex and its restaurants and bars fully operational by May.

Location: 1123 Zonolite Road, Woodland Hills

Who: Chef Kevin Gillespie

Projected opening: Spring/Summer 2024

Nàdair (nuh-DARE from the Scots Gaelic phrase “dòigh nàdair” or “the way of nature”), from chef Kevin Gillespie, opens in the former Floataway Cafe space later this year. It’s a restaurant the Top Chef alum considers “the next chapter” of Woodfire Grill and its cooking. Gillespie is keeping details on Nàdair close to the vest right now, but plans to share more on the restaurant, including the design, opening date, and menu, in the coming weeks.

Location: 680 Hamilton Avenue, Boulevard Heights

Who: Kayla Bellman

Projected opening: Summer 2024

Kayla Bellman, the owner of Finca to Filter in West End and Old Fourth Ward, brings the Southside Beltline trail an all-day coffee shop serving frozen desserts and a natural wine bar right next door. Located in two repurposed buildings part of the Penman complex on Hamilton Avenue, expect Finca to Filter to feature its coffee and signature coffee concoctions, along with breakfast burritos, egg dishes, and toasts in the morning, followed by frozen desserts like frozen bananas, chocolate bars made from fair trade chocolate and cacao, and ice cream and champagne in the afternoons. At Side Saddle Wine Saloon, the 20-seat wine bar will feature natural and low-intervention wines by the glass and bottle, many from women- and femme-owned wine producers. The latter ties in with the philosophy behind the Finca to Filter brand, which works to highlight LGBTQ+, women, and BIPOC purveyors and community members.

Yet-named restaurant and bar from Steve Palmer of Indigo Road

Location: 1020 Spring Street, Midtown

Who: Steve Palmer

Projected opening: Fall 2024

Taking over the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Garden building on Spring Street, a yet-named restaurant and bar from Indigo Road restaurant group founder Steve Palmer is opening at Spring Quarter in 2024. It will encompass all 24,000-square-feet of the nearly century-old mortuary building. Offering morning-to-night dining and drinking options throughout the day, Palmer and Spring Quarter developer Portman Holdings plan to release more information on the restaurant later this winter.