Spring Chef Brian So Is Opening a Korean Restaurant in the Heart of Marietta

Chef Brian So is opening a Korean restaurant this summer right around the corner from his critically acclaimed Marietta restaurant Spring. Called Bōm, which means “spring” or “springtime” in Korean, the restaurant is part of the redevelopment plans for a strip of businesses along Church Street in downtown Marietta.

In 2022, So hinted at the possibility of opening a second restaurant with his longtime business partner and Spring co-owner Daniel Crawford.

“We do have a few ideas of maybe venturing out for one more restaurant, but it really depends on whatever space becomes available,” So told Eater at the time. “Our philosophy has been not rushing into anything. If something comes up organically and naturally and it fits, then we’ll take that opportunity.”

Growing up in Kennesaw, Georgia, So’s grandmother lived with his family and cooked nearly every meal. So started cooking at home when he was in elementary school, watching his grandmother in the kitchen, while also experimenting with cooking foods he saw on TV.

With Bōm, So is tapping back into his Korean heritage, serving dishes he loves eating and cooking on his days off from Spring. This includes Korean hot pots and soups and other comforting Korean dishes paired with Korean beers and soju and soju cocktails delivered to tables via rolling carts.

The design for Bōm will take cues from Korean grocery stores and diners, with bright colors throughout the space and Korean pop music videos and movies playing on televisions in the dining room. A patio fronts the communal space at Church Street along the back side of the development.

So worked at several fine dining restaurants around the country, prior to opening Spring in Marietta eight years ago.

During his time at the Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York, So spent weekends in New York City working in the kitchen at Eleven Madison Park. Following culinary school, So moved to West Palm Beach to work at the Breakers resort, and then to San Francisco to work at Michelin star restaurants Coi and Benu. After returning to metro Atlanta to be closer to his family, So went on to work for Robert Phalen at One Eared Stag in Inman Park and as part of the opening team at Sobban in Decatur.

The chef opened Spring in 2016 on Mill Street just off of Marietta Square. The petite restaurant, known for its tight, seasonally inspired food menu and wine list, is now one of metro Atlanta’s top dining destinations, and continues to garner praise from both local and national food publications.

113 Church Street, Marietta.