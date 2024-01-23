Off Leash to Bring Dog Park-Bars to Alpharetta and Decatur

Dog lovers this one’s for you — Off Leash dog park, a combination bar and dog park, will open in downtown Alpharetta this June and Decatur this fall. Construction on the Decatur location at 240 East Trinity Place will begin this spring.

Both the Decatur and Alpharetta facilities will feature a restaurant and a dog-friendly patio adjacent to a partially covered, private dog park.

Diners can choose from a menu including sandwiches, salads, and other dishes and a large selection of cocktails, beer, and wine, while dogs can enjoy treats and supervision from a crew of attendants. Humans are welcome to drink throughout the facility and eat on the dog-friendly patio, but may not bring food, treats included, into the private dog park.

Those who wish to bring their pets will either need to purchase a day pass or membership. Additionally, dogs must be spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations to enter Off Leash’s park.