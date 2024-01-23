 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Off Leash to Bring Dog Park-Bars to Alpharetta and Decatur

Because everyone deserves a treat

by Sarra Sedghi
Digital rendering of new dog park bar coming to Decatur
Off Leash’s Decatur location is projected to open this fall
Rendering courtesy of Vickers Design Group

Dog lovers this one’s for you — Off Leash dog park, a combination bar and dog park, will open in downtown Alpharetta this June and Decatur this fall. Construction on the Decatur location at 240 East Trinity Place will begin this spring.

Both the Decatur and Alpharetta facilities will feature a restaurant and a dog-friendly patio adjacent to a partially covered, private dog park.

Diners can choose from a menu including sandwiches, salads, and other dishes and a large selection of cocktails, beer, and wine, while dogs can enjoy treats and supervision from a crew of attendants. Humans are welcome to drink throughout the facility and eat on the dog-friendly patio, but may not bring food, treats included, into the private dog park.

Those who wish to bring their pets will either need to purchase a day pass or membership. Additionally, dogs must be spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations to enter Off Leash’s park.

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Where to Celebrate the Lunar New Year Around Atlanta With Festive Foods

By Eater Staff

Eater Atlanta Is Looking for an Editor. Is It You?

By Eater Staff

Nick’s Westside Closes, But Its Chef Is Working on a New Johns Creek Butcher Shop

By Beth McKibben

Here’s What to Know About Chef Hector Santiago’s New Ponce City Market Restaurant

By Beth McKibben

Spring Chef Brian So Is Opening a Korean Restaurant in the Heart of Marietta

By Beth McKibben

Bocado Is Closing in Alpharetta, But Could Reopen in Sandy Springs in 2024

By Beth McKibben