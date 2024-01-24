Emerging Chef Bella Jones’ Liz and Leon’s Is No Longer Happening at Historic Hotel Row

Bella Jones’ highly anticipated Liz and Leon’s, which was slated to open this past fall, will not move forward at historic Hotel Row on Mitchell St. Jones announced the change in plans on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know we will no longer be opening the doors of @lizandleons in Hotel Row & @southdwntn,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post.

Liz and Leon’s new projected opening date is fall 2024. Jones and the Liz and Leon’s team are now looking at spaces in Castleberry Hill. Jones will continue the first look pop-ups geared towards her chef’s table to generate excitement about the upcoming restaurant. Sweet Gigi’s, a “secret juke joint” bar attached to the restaurant, is also still slated to open.

“Castleberry Hill is a thriving neighborhood. It has an amazing buzz and culture. It also is very much an historic neighborhood,” she said.

Related An Atlanta Chef Aims to Tell African American Food Stories Through Her New Downtown Restaurant

Jones told Eater Atlanta that German real estate developer Newport RE lost their main investor at the end of 2022, prior to signing with her on the Hotel Row development in February 2023. Newport informed Jones and her team about the lack of funds in April.

Newport ended up selling the property to Atlanta Ventures in December, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones learned of the sale through a publicist friend. Eater Atlanta has reached out to Atlanta Ventures for comment.

“I have a really great relationship with the new owners. When we decided to walk away, they were upset but very supportive,” Jones said. “I just could not move forward with Liz and Leon’s because we’re already a year behind and [going] forward would have meant that we might be 2, 3 years behind.” Jones plans to elaborate on the decision further on her podcast, Tales of a Black Culinary.

Jones is working with Atlanta Ventures on a separate project in the South Downtown development: “I know that the vision Atlanta Ventures have for South Downtown is going to be an amazing, thriving, walkable neighborhood and we’re super excited to still be a part of it.”