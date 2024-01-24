Here Are Atlanta’s 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has dropped their list of 2024 semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories. While several Atlanta names made the list, there are also restaurants and chefs representing several nearby cities including Athens, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama.

Deemed the “Oscars” of the food world, the JBF annually awards restaurants and chefs in categories such as Best New Restaurant, Emerging Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, and Best Chef in regions across the U.S. The foundation also honors select independent and family-owned restaurants more than a decade old with their America’s Classic Award.

Below is the complete list of the Atlanta and Georgia-wide semifinalists, as well as semifinalists from Alabama. Finalists in the 2024 restaurant and chef categories will be announced April 3 and winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 10. JBF media awards nominees will be revealed on April 30 and awarded on June 8.

2024 James Beard Foundation Awards Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists

Outstanding Chef

Emerging Chef

Chanah Willis, Last Call Baking in Birmingham, AL

Outstanding Wine And Other Beverages Program

The Hope Farm, in Fairhope, AL

Best Chef: Southeast

Outstanding Hospitality

Best Chef: South

Kelly Barnard Clark, KBC in Dothan, AL

Rob McDaniel, Helen in Birmingham

Arwen Rice, Red or White in Mobile, AL

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.