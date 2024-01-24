 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here Are Atlanta’s 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Including a Best New Chef: Southeast semifinalist in Athens

by Sarra Sedghi
Closeup on a silver medal featuring the face of James Beard. Around the edge of the medal, text reads “James Beard Foundation Award for Excellence.” James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation has dropped their list of 2024 semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories. While several Atlanta names made the list, there are also restaurants and chefs representing several nearby cities including Athens, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama.

Deemed the “Oscars” of the food world, the JBF annually awards restaurants and chefs in categories such as Best New Restaurant, Emerging Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, and Best Chef in regions across the U.S. The foundation also honors select independent and family-owned restaurants more than a decade old with their America’s Classic Award.

Below is the complete list of the Atlanta and Georgia-wide semifinalists, as well as semifinalists from Alabama. Finalists in the 2024 restaurant and chef categories will be announced April 3 and winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 10. JBF media awards nominees will be revealed on April 30 and awarded on June 8.

2024 James Beard Foundation Awards Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists

Outstanding Chef

Emerging Chef

Outstanding Wine And Other Beverages Program

Best Chef: Southeast

Outstanding Hospitality

Best Chef: South

  • Kelly Barnard Clark, KBC in Dothan, AL
  • Rob McDaniel, Helen in Birmingham
  • Arwen Rice, Red or White in Mobile, AL

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Foursquare

Tio Lucho's

675 North Highland Avenue Northeast, , GA 30306 (404) 343-0278 Visit Website

Atlanta

, , GA Visit Website
Foursquare

Cooks & Soldiers

691 14th Street Northwest, , GA 30318 (404) 996-2623 Visit Website

Southern National

72 Georgia Avenue Southeast, , GA 30312 Visit Website
Foursquare

Bomb Biscuit Atlanta

668 North Highland Avenue Northeast, , GA 30312 (678) 949-9439 Visit Website

Hayakawa

1055 Howell Mill Road, , GA 30318 Visit Website

Puma Yu's

355 Oneta Street, , GA 30601 (706) 850-0709 Visit Website
Foursquare

Sushi Hayakawa

1055 Howell Mill Road, , GA 30318 (770) 986-0010 Visit Website
Foursquare

Talat Market

112 Ormond Street Southeast, , GA 30315 (404) 257-6255 Visit Website

