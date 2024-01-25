Harold’s Chicken Brings Wings, Tenders, and Mild Sauce to Kennesaw

Filmmaker Morocco Vaughn and club owner Skee Franchise have opened a location of Chicago-based Harold’s Chicken in Kennesaw State University’s Bixby apartment complex, located at 3061 George Busbee Pkwy.

The establishment is not affiliated with the Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar locations in Edgewood, College Park, and Marietta. The menu will feature fried chicken, catfish, shrimp, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and pizza puffs, and use founder Harold Pierce’s original recipes. Harold’s Chicken KSU will import the signature mild sauce, which typically combines ketchup, barbecue sauce, and hot sauce, from Chicago weekly.

In addition to the fried chicken, which has a long history in Chicago, the Kennesaw Harold’s will feature a sports bar, music, and both public and private events. The Kennesaw outpost opened on December 18 with a limited menu and will host a grand opening event offering its full menu on Saturday, February 3. The grand opening will host musicians including Yung Joc and Do or Die as well as surprise celebrities and influencers; Streetz 94.5 will broadcast live.