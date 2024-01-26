Grindhouse Killer Burgers Plots Underwood Hills Location

Atlanta-based Grindhouse Killer Burgers announced a 7,000-square-foot location at 1221 Chattahoochee Avenue, coming in 2025. Owned by founder Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow, Grindhouse is known for creative burgers, boozy milkshakes, and a full-service bar.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers debuted at Sweet Auburn Curb Market in 2009. Fifteen years later, they have four locations across Atlanta, one in Athens, and two in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The new restaurant will take over the former SunTrust branch location and feature a second-story roof deck with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. It will be near Selig Enterprises’ adaptive mixed-use development The Works, which already houses Chattahoochee Food Works, a food hall with stalls and full-service restaurants including Chicheria MX Kitchen.

Last summer, Brounstein and Farrow opened seafood spot Breaker Breaker at 921 Wylie Street along the Eastside Beltline.

Construction on the new location will take ground in the coming months. Until then, diners can get their killer burger fix at one of Grindhouse’s food truck’s pop-up events.

Dunwoody food hall Politan Row at Ashford Lane will open to the public on Friday, February 2 at 5:00 pm. The 17,000-square-foot food hall houses 10 vendors, including Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina, a full-service Cuban restaurant, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, which debuted at Chattahoochee Food Works, and Bucatini Ristorante, which features hand-pulled pasta. Bar Politan and vaporwave speakeasy Okay Anny’s Cocktail Bar (from the team behind Jojo’s Beloved) are also on the premises.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane is the only Atlanta-area food hall with free parking. A portion of the proceeds from opening weekend will go to Giving Kitchen and Dunwoody food pantry Malachi’s Storehouse.