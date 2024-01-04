Here’s What to Know About Chef Hector Santiago’s New Ponce City Market Restaurant

New details have emerged about the restaurant replacing Biltong Bar at Ponce City Market later this year.

La Metro, a tapas bar backed by chef Hector Santiago, opens in the former Biltong Bar space this summer, joining his Latin American restaurant and sandwich shop El Super Pan at the central food hall.

Expect Spanish-style tapas on the menu at La Metro, including fresh, cured, and tinned seafood, a variety of vegetable and rice dishes, and snacks like patatas bravas, montaditos (tiny sandwiches), and spreads of charcuterie and cheese. Entrees of paella and lamb with olives are also planned, along with the option to compile to-go boxes filled with tapas.

Each day, dishes from the menu will be displayed behind a glass partition, with people ordering at the counter and taking a seat at high-top tables throughout the small dining area. Full service will also be available at the bar.

Look for the bar to offer Spanish and Portuguese wine, beer, and cider, as well as cocktails using sherry, vermouth, and rum as base spirits. Drinks might include a riff on the daiquiri made with Amontillado sherry and rum or a Spanish brandy old fashioned.

La Metro becomes Santiago’s fourth restaurant to open over the last decade. The chef opened El Super Pan at Ponce City Market in 2015, followed by a second location three years later at Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. Two weeks prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020, Santiago opened Juarez-style burrito shop El Burro Pollo at the Collective at Coda food hall in Midtown.

In 2012, Santiago closed his beloved Atlanta restaurant Pura Vida after 12 years on North Highland Avenue in Poncey-Highland due to a “dramatic decrease in business” and the landlord choosing not to renew the lease. The space is now home to Sweet Auburn Barbecue, owned by Howard and Anita Hsu.