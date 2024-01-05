Nick’s Westside Closes, But Its Chef Is Working on a New Johns Creek Butcher Shop

Chef Nick Leahy is moving on from Brady Avenue on Atlanta’s west side where he’s opened not one, but two restaurants over the last five years. Leahy announced the closure of Nick’s Westside via Instagram on New Year’s Eve, which replaced his French restaurant Aix and its wine bar Tin Tin in 2020.

But, Leahy is already working on his next venture: a butcher shop and retail store in Johns Creek called Vice Kitchen. According to further reporting by the AJC, Vice Kitchen should open by the end of January on Medlock Bridge Parkway and also offer delivery service, beer and wine tastings, and cooking demonstrations.

The closure of Nick’s Westside allows Leahy to spend more time with his family and to focus on his new restaurant consulting company, Harvest Hospitality, along with the Johns Creek butcher shop.

The ups and down of the pandemic brought on the decision to replace Aix and Tin Tin with Nick’s Westside three years ago. Leahy told Eater at the time he felt it was necessary to move away from special occasion dining and lean into offering people a neighborhood restaurant built for everyday dining.

Leahy did away with French Provençal dishes like foie gras torchon, bouillabaisse, and roasted trout nicoise found at Aix, in favor of pork belly bao, shrimp ceviche, and daily pasta specials served at Nick’s. The wine bar became a casual gathering place for happy hour and cocktails, and last year transformed once again into a cafe sporting a name, decor, and menu changing with the seasons.

At the end of 2022, Leahy closed his Brookwood Hills neighborhood restaurant the Usual after just nine months at the Arya apartment complex on Peachtree Street. A source with knowledge of the situation said at the time that “it was a mutual decision with the building owners to close” the Usual. The space is now home to Pata Negra Mezcaleria Mexican restaurant and mezcal bar.

In 2018, Leahy sold his Southern restaurant Saltyard at the Brookwood complex on Peachtree Road in Brookwood Hills to Lee Schulman, the owner of the Old Vinings Inn. Schulman kept the name and menu, but ultimately listed the restaurant for sale a year later. The space is currently home to Osha Thai Sushi Galleria.