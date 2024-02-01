 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Georgia Fans Can Now Pound Beer and Seltzer in Sanford Stadium

It’s the best thing to happen to UGA football since Nick Saban’s retirement

by Sarra Sedghi
Ole Miss v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College football season has come and gone, but there’s plenty for the Dawg Nation to anticipate this fall. Sanford Stadium will sell alcohol to the general public for the 2024 football season, as first reported by the Athens Banner-Herald. Previously, alcohol was only for sale in Sanford Stadium’s premium section.

University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks announced the development on January 31, at the Georgia Athletic Association’s winter meeting. Alcohol sales will commence after Sanford Stadium’s current phase of renovations, which will add concession stands and ease the flow of traffic, is complete.

Fans of legal drinking age will be able to purchase beer or seltzer during the first three quarters of the game. Other SEC venues —including UGA’s Stegman Coliseum, Foley Field, Jack Turner Stadium, and the Dan Magill Tennis Complex — started selling beer within the past few years. Offerings at these venues include Bud Light, Coors Light, Creature Comforts, Dos Equis, Miller Lite, and Twisted Tea.

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Where to Celebrate the Lunar New Year Around Atlanta With Festive Foods

By Eater Staff

Grindhouse Killer Burgers Plots Underwood Hills Location

By Sarra Sedghi

Harold’s Chicken Brings Wings, Tenders, and Mild Sauce to Kennesaw

By Sarra Sedghi

Emerging Chef Bella Jones’ Liz and Leon’s Is No Longer Happening at Historic Hotel Row

By Sarra Sedghi

Here Are Atlanta’s 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

By Sarra Sedghi

Off Leash to Bring Dog Park-Bars to Alpharetta and Decatur

By Sarra Sedghi