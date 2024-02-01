Georgia Fans Can Now Pound Beer and Seltzer in Sanford Stadium

College football season has come and gone, but there’s plenty for the Dawg Nation to anticipate this fall. Sanford Stadium will sell alcohol to the general public for the 2024 football season, as first reported by the Athens Banner-Herald. Previously, alcohol was only for sale in Sanford Stadium’s premium section.

University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks announced the development on January 31, at the Georgia Athletic Association’s winter meeting. Alcohol sales will commence after Sanford Stadium’s current phase of renovations, which will add concession stands and ease the flow of traffic, is complete.

Fans of legal drinking age will be able to purchase beer or seltzer during the first three quarters of the game. Other SEC venues —including UGA’s Stegman Coliseum, Foley Field, Jack Turner Stadium, and the Dan Magill Tennis Complex — started selling beer within the past few years. Offerings at these venues include Bud Light, Coors Light, Creature Comforts, Dos Equis, Miller Lite, and Twisted Tea.