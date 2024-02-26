Don Fausto’s New Stall Is a Much-Needed Addition to Atlanta’s Cuban Food Scene

The Don Fausto’s food truck will transform into a permanent restaurant at Politan Row’s Colony Square starting next Monday, March 4.

Diners can expect food truck favorites, like Cuban sandwiches, plantains, and papas rellenas (fried potato balls stuffed with ground beef and pork) as well as newer items including a Cuban frita smash burger, empanadas, and ropa vieja.

Joel Diaz, who runs Don Fausto’s with his son, Noah Diaz, developed the idea for the food truck during the pandemic. It’s named for his grandfather who, in addition to being a doctor, community leader, seminary professor, missionary, and pastor, loved eating. “I loved cooking for him,” Diaz says.

Diaz learned how to cook from his Cuban mother, aunt, and grandmother, and worked in hospitality and restaurants in Chattanooga, Tenn. before serving as an ordained minister who predominantly worked with middle and high school students.

After President Barack Obama re-established the U.S.’s relationship with Cuba, Diaz had the opportunity to travel to Cuba and meet family he’d only known online or through phone calls.

“It was a life-changing experience,” he says. “It’s like going somewhere you’ve never been but feeling like you belong from the get-go.” Diaz still travels to Cuba twice a year to bring his family items, mostly medicine, toiletries, food, and supplements.

In 2020, while stuck at home, Diaz felt an itch to get back into the service industry. He contacted a friend to orchestrate the branding, and decided to start with a food truck. “I didn’t have any pedigree or proof that I could make it in a food hall or anything else, so I just went that route and we started operating about 18 months ago,” he says.

Initially, Don Fausto’s set up on Edgewood Avenue across the street from Staplehouse. Then, the catering gigs followed. “People were excited to see a Cuban food truck in Atlanta,” Diaz says.

Politan Row’s team reached out to Diaz via Instagram. A stall at Colony Square made sense financially, and Diaz was impressed with the venue. He says that Politan Row’s habit of serving on real plates with silverware, for example, gives Don Fausto’s an opportunity to offer higher-end entrees that don’t get featured in many Cuban restaurants outside of Miami.

Examples of these higher-end entrees, which Diaz plans on serving during weekends (check the Don Fausto’s website for the regular menu), include the enchilado de la langosta, a wild-caught Caribbean lobster tail that’s cut into rings and quickly finished off in a creole tomato-based sauce with onions, oregano, and garlic, and a fried whole red snapper, marinated with lime juice, salt, onions, and garlic, and lightly dredged.

A few other menu items, which Diaz calls not exactly Cuban, but an homage to Atlanta, include traditional jerk chicken using scotch bonnet peppers, and wings with a spicy green mango and tamarind sauce – Don Fausto’s will also offer guava barbecue wings for those averse to heat.

Diaz says he gets Cuban customers who have relocated from Miami or Tampa who are surprised at the lack of Cuban food in Atlanta. However, he disagrees with that sentiment, noting the impact of several recent restaurants on the scene, including the now-closed Lindberg Cuban spot Coco Loco, and Kool Korner Sandwiches (which has since relocated to Birmingham, Ala. and is run by the founders’ children).

“Being an Atlanta kid, I love the fact that now in where we find ourselves, you can find good Jamaican food [and] Haitian food in Atlanta,” Diaz says. “The Jamaican scene is really great.”

Don Fausto’s will be open at Politan Row at Colony Square seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner. They will also offer online ordering and weekly specials, and continue their catering operation.