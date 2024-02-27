Where to Find Atlanta’s Best Malaysian Food

Over the past decade, Atlanta’s international restaurant scene has all but exploded, with a noteworthy trend having emerged: the rise of Malaysian cuisine. Renowned for its bold and aromatic dishes, Malaysian food is a fusion of Chinese, Indian, and Malay influences — a result of the nation’s long history as a trading hub that brought a myriad of spices and cooking techniques to its shores. In Malaysia, street food is an integral part of the country’s culinary landscape; hawker centers and food courts offer dozens of choices such as Indian-style curries and roti (bread), Malay-style nasi lemak (coconut rice), and Chinese-style laksa and fried kway teow (fried rice noodles).

Here are a few restaurants in Atlanta where you can try some of these dishes stateside.

Related 35 Essential Buford Highway Restaurants to Know

Mamak

5150 Buford Hwy, Suite A-170, Atlanta

Bright and modern, but with a distinct Malaysian feel, Mamak brings the spirit of Malaysian street food to Buford Highway’s Asian Square. With a fully Malaysian menu, Mamak gets as close to a 10/10 as any restaurant not actually in Malaysia could possibly reach. It’s difficult to pick a favorite here. Street food staples like fried kway teow (fried rice noodles) and roti canai (fried bread similar to Indian paratha) with curry sauce hit the spot every time. If you want to steer off the beaten track, try the delicate and comforting soup noodle dish fish filet mee fun, with a milky ikan bilis- (dried anchovy) infused broth, vermicelli noodles, and pickled mustard vegetables. For something heartier and more flavorful, order the chicken curry laksa (pictured above), featuring a rich coconut curry soup filled with thick yellow noodles and bites of tender chicken, eggplant, and tofu.

Food Terminal

5000 Buford HWY #B201 Chamblee; 1000 Marietta St NW Atlanta; 6360 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta; 6550 Aria Blvd Sandy Springs

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant and diverse food courts found in literally every Malaysian shopping mall, Food Terminal presents an expansive menu that celebrates Malaysian and Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine in an industrial-chic setting. A melting pot of the region’s street food scene, Food Terminal puts a special emphasis on dishes from the city of Ipoh, one of Malaysia’s locally declared food havens. The standout dishes at Food Terminal are the Hainanese chicken rice and Ipoh chicken and shrimp mee fun noodle soup, both of which pay homage to the Chinese influences found in traditional Ipoh fare. The Penang prawn mee noodle soup also shines, with its spicy, shrimp-infused umami broth that evokes the ever-bustling street food scenes of Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

Penang

2491 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw

Penang Malaysian Cuisine in Kennesaw is a tribute to the Malaysian state of Penang, often hailed as the country’s food capital. Nestled in a cozy tropical setting, the restaurant exudes a warm ambiance with traditional decor that is reminiscent of the historic streets of the state’s capital, George Town. One particularly traditional offering on the Penang menu is popiah, a type of fresh spring roll originating from Fujian province in China. Enjoyed as an appetizer or snack, this type of spring roll is filled with delicate stir-fried vegetables such as turnips, carrot, and bean sprouts, all wrapped in a thin wheat-based crepe. The crown jewel of Penang’s Malaysian offerings, however, has to be the Penang assam laksa — a dish revered for its intense flavors of tangy tamarind and umami-rich mackerel fish. This soup noodle dish is so bold and satisfying, even the late Anthony Bourdain once declared laksa “breakfast of the gods.”

Related Penang Assam Laksa Is Only Found at One Metro Atlanta Restaurant

T1 Bento

6035 Peachtree Rd. Super H Mart. Doraville

T1 Bento is discreetly tucked away in H Mart Doraville’s food court, and despite its Japanese-inspired name, the owners are Malaysian and you’ll find quite a number of traditional Malaysian dishes here. One of them is the fried kway teow, a stir-fried noodle dish that features flat rice noodles, shrimp, lap cheong (Chinese sausage), eggs, bean sprouts, and chives all seasoned with soy sauce, chile, and belacan (a Malay shrimp paste). Malaysians in Atlanta hail T1 Bento’s fried kway teow as the best in town, prized for its distinct smoky wok hei (breath of wok) flavor and generous helpings of crispy pork lard.

Top Spice

007 North Druid Hills Rd. Atlanta; 2997 Cobb Parkway, Suite 200, Atlanta

Opened in 1995, Top Spice is the OG of Malaysian restaurants in Atlanta; while it appeals to a more American palate, you’ll still find some quite traditional Malaysian dishes. Repeat customers and newcomers alike can get a taste of Malaysia with roti canai — an Indian-influenced flatbread that’s fluffy, crispy, and buttery, served with a rich and aromatic chicken and potato curry. Top Spice also offers an excellent satay chicken — marinated chicken pieces threaded onto bamboo sticks and grilled over an open flame for a distinct smoky char. Top Spice’s number-one Malaysian pick is the beef rendang: tender slow-cooked pieces of beef in a rich coconut curry infused with lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, and chiles, all served with a side of fragrant coconut rice.

Sign up for the newsletter Eater Atlanta Sign up for our newsletter. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe

Susie Chow is an Atlanta-based writer and photographer. She was born in Malaysia.