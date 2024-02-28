The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in February 2024

Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in February.

I don’t see a lot of exploration with shrimp and grits, most likely because that combination is tried-and-true. But the shrimp and grits (pictured above) at My Three Sons’ pop-up on February 21 surprised and delighted me. The shrimp was so fresh I could feel its snap in my teeth, and the tomato sauce didn’t overwhelm, but my favorite element was mixed into the grits themselves — a much-welcome dose of texture, thanks to boiled corn and broccolini.

Harvest plate at The Deer and the Dove

I’ve adopted a simple solution to menu overwhelm: When in doubt, get the vegetable plate. The Deer and the Dove truly excels here, making plates that feel cohesive rather than simply assembled. The potato-and-celery-root gratin has a nice degree of roughage, while the romanesco, roasted carrots, and fresh apple slices added more textural play. The farro verde really hammered the satiety home, while the sweet potato puree added a dash of contrast. The leftovers were even better the next day.

Low Country chawanmushi at Bovino After Dark

This month’s menu at Bovino After Dark is truly something special. I knew I was going to love this particular course the moment I saw it because it featured lots and lots of crab. This dish is essentially a crab custard, brimming with salinity and umami. There’s also some extra crab hidden within the custard, a lovely surprise. It’s accompanied by sweet milk bread and silky furikake butter, which make an ideal dipping vessel.

Romanesco and foie gras at Wick & Nicks

My pickiness emerges when it comes to salads. Lettuce’s texture bores me, and let’s be honest, greens just aren’t filling. So I was excited to see this mound of chopped romanesco resting on coarse swooshes of gritty foie gras mousse. Tasting menus can get extravagant, but here, the ingredients’ quality and simplicity spoke for themselves. It came paired with a clean pinot gris that had a lovely minerality.

Fish and potatoes at The General Muir

I was looking for a way to enjoy salmon at The General Muir without a bagel when I heard the loud call of fish and potatoes — and I ended up very glad that I listened. The latke underneath is an ideal base for the delicate smoked salmon, which would have been overwhelmed by a starchier, less complimentary form of potato like home fries. Arugula and apple slices gave the focal ingredients a nice lift, and little dabs of applesauce and cream cheese rounded out the flavor spectrum. I added a poached egg.

Got a favorite dish you enjoy at a restaurant or pop-up around Atlanta you think Eater should check out? Email sarra.sedghi@eater.com with details.