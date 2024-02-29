 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pretty Little Tacos Brings Birria to Reynoldstown

Plus, the original Flying Biscuit is relocating and more ramen comes to Dunwoody

by Sarra Sedghi
Two beef and two chicken birria tacos with two slices of lime and consomme for dipping from Pretty Little Tacos in Atlanta. Pretty Little Tacos

Pretty Little Tacos opens a storefront in Reynoldstown

Pretty Little Tacos has opened its first restaurant in at 45 Moreland Avenue SE Reynoldstown, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Founded by Michaela Merrick, Pretty Little Tacos originally began as a food truck in 2020 and has since acquired a stall at Politan Row at Colony Square. The Creole-Mexican street taco operation is best known for its beef birria; tacos stuffed with oxtail, chicken, and shrimp; and its vegan selection.

A Dallas-based taco chain is coming to Dunwoody

Speaking of tacos, Velvet Taco, a chain from Dallas, will open at the High Street development in Dunwoody. High Street’s incoming dining tenants also include Cuddlefish, “eatertainment” venue Jaguar Bolera, and Nando’s Peri-Peri chicken.

A ramen empire comes to Duluth

Kyuramen has opened its third Georgia location at 735 N Main St #1700 in Alpharetta. The 4,200-square-foot will feature honeycomb seating and a location of its sibling bubble tea shop, Tbaar. In addition to a robust ramen selection, diners can expect smaller dishes such as popcorn chicken and pork bao, as well as rice burgers made with fillings, including Hawaiian chashu pork and soft shell crab.

The original Flying Biscuit flutters to Lazy Betty’s old location

The original Flying Biscuit Cafe location is relocating to the space formerly occupied by Lazy Betty, according to Rough Draft ATL. Lazy Betty, a Michelin-starred restaurant, is temporarily closed and will move into the former Empire State South location in Midtown this spring.

Fast-casual Mediterranean spot closes in Chastain

Sahara Cafe in Chastain has closed, as first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today. The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant announced the closure on Instagram, adding that its Alpharetta location is still open.

