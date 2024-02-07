 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cultivate Food & Coffee Brings a Dose of Caffeine to Citizens Market Food Hall

Plus, Big Softie announces a second location in VaHi

by Sarra Sedghi
Pancakes, falafel with salad, a matcha latte, and a spicy chicken biscuit sitting on a dark table
Selection of food and drink from Cultivate Food & Coffee
Cultivate Food & Coffee

Cultivate Food & Coffee opened a second location at Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza on Tuesday, February 6. The stall, which offers coffee, breakfast, and brunch, joins a lineup including El Pollo Verde, Firebelly Wings, and Umami Burger.

Cultivate’s Citizens Market outpost prioritizes convenience, with grab-and-go fare, including items from owner Johnny Liu’s Café at Pharr and The Hungry Peach. The full coffee bar will serve up popular drinks like the honey pot latte and lavender green match latte.

Trendy-looking coffee shop stall in a food hall
Cultivate Food & Coffee’s newest location, a stall in Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza
Cultivate Food & Coffee

Sarah O’Brien’s soft serve shop Big Softie is opening a second location on North Highland Ave. late this summer, as first reported by Rough Draft ATL. Big Softie took to Instagram to announce the new location, adjacent to Colette Bread and Bakeshop, on Friday, February 2.

