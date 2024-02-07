Cultivate Food & Coffee Brings a Dose of Caffeine to Citizens Market Food Hall

Cultivate Food & Coffee opened a second location at Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza on Tuesday, February 6. The stall, which offers coffee, breakfast, and brunch, joins a lineup including El Pollo Verde, Firebelly Wings, and Umami Burger.

Cultivate’s Citizens Market outpost prioritizes convenience, with grab-and-go fare, including items from owner Johnny Liu’s Café at Pharr and The Hungry Peach. The full coffee bar will serve up popular drinks like the honey pot latte and lavender green match latte.

Sarah O’Brien’s soft serve shop Big Softie is opening a second location on North Highland Ave. late this summer, as first reported by Rough Draft ATL. Big Softie took to Instagram to announce the new location, adjacent to Colette Bread and Bakeshop, on Friday, February 2.